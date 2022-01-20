Hear Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and Eddie Ojeda team up with Rudy Sarzo and Mike Portnoy for a thunderous cover of Theme For An Imaginary Western

Meat Loaf was larger than life, in all aspects of the term – and that includes the large body of music he left behind. We know the hits, of course – "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "I'd Do Anything For Love," even "Hot Patootie" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. But with a dozen studio albums plus his Stoney & Meatloaf album for Motown, the Texas-born singer/actor formerly known as Marvin Lee Aday gave us a great deal more.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO