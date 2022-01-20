ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and Eddie Ojeda team up with Rudy Sarzo and Mike Portnoy for a thunderous cover of Theme For An Imaginary Western

By Jackson Maxwell
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hard-rocking version of the Pete Brown/Jack Bruce-penned tune – famously covered by Mountain – features on Legacy, the forthcoming all-star Leslie West tribute album. Back in November, it was announced that a jaw-dropping group of A-list rockers had come together for Legacy, a tribute album dedicated to Mountain singer and...

