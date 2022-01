Check out the trailer for Rise of the Third Power, and get ready to go on an adventure when this RPG launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2022. In Rise of the Third Power, gain a party of up to 8 unique characters throughout the game, each with their own background story, ambitions, and personalities, as they embark upon a suicide mission to prevent a war and topple the Arkadyan emperor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO