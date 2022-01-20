ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'Davos Man' is an angry, powerful look at economic inequality

By Michael Schaub
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may never have heard the name "Davos Man," but you know who he is. The term was coined by the late political scientist Samuel Huntington to refer to a subset of affluent attendees at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss town of Davos — postponed from its...

www.npr.org

24/7 Wall St.

The Country Where The 1% Control The Most Wealth

We live in the age of the billionaire, and the extraordinarily impoverished. Almost everyone, at least in America, knows that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are worth over $100 billion. They made their money, as many of the billionaires did, via investments in tech companies. The only major exception to that is Warren Buffett, known […]
omahanews.net

Developed countries should adopt responsible economic policies as world undergoes changes, says Xi Jinping at Davos agenda

Beijing [China], January 17 (ANI): Stressing that global development is suffering from severe disruption, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that major developed countries should adopt responsible economic policies, manage policy spillovers, and avoid severe impacts on developing countries. "The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century....
World Economic Forum

Oxfam: This is what inequality looks like in 2022 - and 6 ways to solve it

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Economic inequality has cut the income of 99% of the global population, and forced over 160 million more people into poverty, according to Oxfam International’s Inequality Kills report. Women, ethnic...
Person
Steven Mnuchin
Person
Marc Benioff
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as tech stocks and crypto suffer steep falls

Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn (£18.5bn), Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn (£14bn) drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn (£12.5bn), and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn (£7.6bn) worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers...
Markets Insider

The Fed is poised to hike interest rates this year. Warren Buffett has compared rates to gravity — and said they 'power everything in the economic universe'

The Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates in a bid to curb inflation this year. Warren Buffett has emphasized the critical importance of rates in valuing assets. The investor compared interest rates to gravity, and recommended ignoring predictions about them. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10...
The Week

An inflation surge poses a growing threat

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Economists are starting to question whether the Federal Reserve missed its chance to act on inflation, said Christopher Rugaber in The Associated Press. Consumer prices rose 7 percent in the past year, the steepest climb since 1982. The latest U.S. jobs report also "raised alarms," showing "another sharp drop in the unemployment rate" even as businesses are still reporting a labor shortage. That has forced "an unexpectedly large increase in hourly pay" to attract and retain workers. With no sign of the price crunch easing, inflation has "become the most serious threat to the economy, a growing worry for the financial markets, and a major political problem for the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress."
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NPR

Former NSA McMaster proposes climate policy to pressure Russia

President Biden and his administration say if Russia invades Ukraine, there will be serious consequences for Moscow, meaning mainly economic sanctions. But instead of backing off, the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to mass troops near Ukraine, even as diplomatic efforts to end the standoff continue. So if possible new sanctions don't deter Russia, what, short of a military response, would?
NPR

Week in politics: Biden hits 1-year anniversary in office

President Biden observed his first anniversary in office this week, and he told a two-hour long press conference... (SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Look; I didn't overpromise, but I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen. The fact of the matter is that we're in a situation where we have made enormous progress.
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio puts a nine-year ‘ticking clock’ on climate crisis- is he right?

Leonardo DiCaprio has a warning for humanity, not unlike his scientist character in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up: something dangerous is hurtling imminently towards us, and we don’t have much time left to change things. However instead of the film’s massive comet, it’s the climate crisis he wants us to pay attention to in the real world.“I’ve had two great passions in my life. That has been acting, and the protection of the natural world and getting the message out about the climate crisis,” the Oscar winner told Deadline this week. “I think there’s a worldwide sense of...
New York Post

Why Gen Z thinks they’re the unluckiest generation in history

It’s the prerogative of every generation to think they’re living in uniquely unfortunate times. But members of Gen Z really think they got a raw deal. That’s the premise of “Fight: How Gen Z is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America” (St. Martin’s Press), out now.
Shore News Network

World Economic Forum to hold 2022 annual meeting in Davos in May

ZURICH (Reuters) – The World Economic Forum will hold its 2022 annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos from May 22-26, the Geneva-based group said on Friday. The WEF had in December postponed the event for the business and political elite a month before it was due to take place, citing the difficulties of holding such an in-person conference amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
