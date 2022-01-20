ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Creating Sustainable Material from Waste

By University of Delaware
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — It’s no secret that we need more sustainable materials if we hope to help the planet. Bio-derived materials are one potential option, but they must be economical if anyone is going to use them. For instance, a better bio-based milk jug would be great. However,...

www.newswise.com

Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Coach to Incorporate Regenerative Raw Materials Into Future Product + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 20, 2022: Tapestry, Inc. and its Coach brand announced on Thursday that they are taking steps to further improve the sustainability of their supply chains through a new partnership with the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Program, the first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture. By utilizing regenerative raw materials that have a net positive impact on the environment, improve biodiversity, and result in a reduction of CO2 emissions, Tapestry and Coach will be able to further reduce its...
ENVIRONMENT
AutoGuide.com

Goodyear Introduces Tire with 70% Sustainable Materials

The tire industry is historically incredibly dirty. From the damage that natural rubber plantations have caused, to the toxic toxic emissions from factories, to the incalculable quantity of microplastics and other pollutants that end up in watersources, to the intractable problem of recycling and disposing of used tires, the tire industry has enormous incentive—and pressure—to modernize, decarbonize, and reduce their overall environmental footprint voluntarily, while they still can.
ENVIRONMENT
coloradohometownweekly.com

Guest column: Sustainable zero waste habits for 2022

It does not have to be Jan. 1 to start sustainable zero waste habits for 2022! Zero waste habits not only reduce your individual environmental impact, but they also contribute towards larger systemic changes making the way we design, create, use and dispose of materials more sustainable. Here are some simple habits and actions you can take to help your community become more zero waste in 2022.
ERIE, CO
aithority.com

WINT Announces A $15 Million Round For Water Sustainability And To End Water Waste And Damage In The Built Environment

Led by Insight Partners with leading GCs and real-estate companies, the round will propel WINT’s next round of growth. WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, has completed a $15 million Series B funding round. The round was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners with participation from existing investors including Marius Nacht, one of Israel’s leading serial entrepreneurs, founders, and investors. The round also included numerous global construction and real-estate companies, who are keenly looking to solve the challenges posed by water sustainability and damage in their facilities and construction sites. These include Suffolk Construction, a national technology-driven general contractor, the Consensus Business Group, the U.K.’s largest owner and manager of residential and commercial property, Tidhar, Electra, Ashtrom, Rogovin, and the Israel-Canada group.
ENVIRONMENT
mitechnews.com

Blockchain Based Data Management Used to Create Sustainable Food Systems

TROY – The global ethical food market is expected to grow to $728 billion by 2025. One company, TrustBix, is using blockchain technology to monitor and encourage food to be sustainably produced. There are two platforms used, BIX, which is the blockchain, and ViewTrak, which is the software. The company has been in business since 2014 and has had over six million livestock pass through its system.
FOOD & DRINKS
Newswise

Argonne’s Science of Cities program enables the development of more resilient, sustainable and equitable communities

Newswise — The Laboratory is using systems science to reimagine urban planning, providing decision-makers with analyses and tools to develop the cities of the future. At its core, a city is an intricate web of essential systems. Social, economic, environmental, infrastructure and governance systems work together to serve the needs of residents. The ways these systems are designed and managed directly affect quality of life.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Finding Sustainable Ways To Create and Destroy Plastics

Despite the society-changing improvements that plastic materials have brought to humanity, there’s no question that they also present us with new challenges regarding what to do with the large amounts of plastic waste we generate, from the oil-based chemicals used to create products to the microplastics found everywhere after plastics breakdown in the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

EPA Researcher Katherine Ratliff on Aerosol Treatment Technologies

Dr. Katherine Ratliff is a Physical Scientist in EPA's Center for Environmental Solutions and Emergency Responsein the Office of Research & Development. Her current research has been evaluating the efficacy of different types of aerosol treatment technologies using a standardized, large-scale testing approach, which facilitates cross-technology comparisons and generates results that are translatable to real-world settings. She has also been focused on evaluating the efficacy of different decontamination practices and quantifying contaminant transport processes in the environment. She uses and develops modeling tools that are informed by lab and field studies. Dr. Ratliff received her B.A. in Earth and Environmental Sciences from Vanderbilt University and a Ph.D. in Earth and Ocean Sciences from Duke University.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Crain's Cleveland Business

Programmatic acquisitions create sustainable value

Companies looking to grow through M&A should consider looking at deal making not as a one-off event but rather as a sustained, systematic strategy. Although large, isolated deals have their place in the M&A playbook, a programmatic approach is proven to deliver better returns for shareholders. According to research conducted...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Coaching companies on creating sustainable supply chains: interview with Sarah Watt

As climate change continues to gain attention among government bodies, businesses, and consumers, the need for sustainable supply chains is more apparent than ever. But how do companies make their supply chains more environmentally friendly?. Sarah Watt is making that her mission. As a senior director analyst and research director...
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

Sustainable designs created by this upcycling product designer transforms your trash into solutions

Forget recycling. Upcycling could be the next trend that creates new things out of old ones and save more energy at the same time. We are probably all familiar with the idea of recycling, where certain materials are broken down to be remade into something new, usually related to the original composition, like how paper becomes recycled paper or aluminum comes become ingots. That process, however, doesn’t always work for kinds of things, and many more products end up in landfills when they could still be put to good and often unrelated use. That’s why a young product designer in Hong Kong is trying to kick off a new way of thinking that turns throwaway materials and objects into something useful and perhaps even a bit surprising.
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Koio Looks to a More Sustainable Future With Regenerative Leather Launch

Koio is taking the next step in its sustainability journey with the introduction of a sneaker made from regenerative leather. Driven by a desire to reverse the environmental impact of an industry that Koio relies on, co-founders Johannes Quodt and Chris Wichert set out to find a new way of creating their collections—one that holistically addresses some of the world’s most pressing climate issues — including carbon emissions, biodiversity loss, and depletion of the planet’s arable soils. Their research led them to regenerative agriculture. “Regenerative agriculture is a system of farming that mimics the natural movements and processes of animals and plants,”...
ENVIRONMENT
sdpb.org

South Dakota scientists are using plants to create materials of the future

The attached interview above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. Anamika Prasad, SDSU Assistant Professor, has received the National Science Foundation CAREER award. The five-year, $531,740 grant supports science research using plants as an inspiration for designing and developing flexible composite materials. Prasad’s lab applies engineering tools...
SCIENCE
Newswise

National Labs Support Safe Nuclear Waste Disposal by Studying Safety Material for Underground Sites

Newswise — When it comes to nuclear power, the uranium at the heart of fuel rods is also this power source’s Achilles’ heel. When power plants shut down or the fuel rods in nuclear reactors become inefficient, the high-level nuclear waste resulting from the spent fuel created from running these plants could stay radioactive for thousands of years. Disposal concepts call for the waste to be isolated a third of a mile belowground for safe storage, enclosed within engineered barrier systems and surrounded by subsurface rock.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newswise

Impossible material made possible inside a graphene sandwich

Newswise — The design of new materials allows for either improved efficiency of known applications or totally new applications that were out of reach with the previously existing materials. Indeed, tens of thousands of conventional materials such as metals and their alloys have been identified over the last hundred years. A similar number of possible 2D materials have been predicted to exist, but as of now, only a fraction of them have been produced in experiments. One reason for this is the instability of many of these materials in laboratory conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

How robots learn to hike

Newswise — Steep sections on slippery ground, high steps, scree and forest trails full of roots: the path up the 1,098-​metre-high Mount Etzel at the southern end of Lake Zurich is peppered with numerous obstacles. But ANYmal, the quadrupedal robot from the Robotic Systems Lab at ETH Zurich, overcomes the 120 vertical metres effortlessly in a 31-​minute hike. That’s 4 minutes faster than the estimated duration for human hikers – and with no falls or missteps.
TECHNOLOGY
Freethink

Earthships: The sustainable buildings made from trash

Earthships are a type of off-the-grid home built from old tires and glass bottles, and interest in them is picking up as people look for ways to live more sustainably in the face of climate change. The background: After graduating with a degree in architecture in 1969, Mike Reynolds moved...
TAOS, NM
Newswise

NUS research team sets new efficiency record for solar cell technology

Newswise — A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has set a new record in the power conversion efficiency of solar cells made using perovskite and organic materials. This technological breakthrough paves the way for flexible, light-weight, low cost and ultra-thin photovoltaic cells which are ideal for powering vehicles, boats, blinds and other applications.
ECONOMY
EETimes.com

From Mundane Material to Surprising Substance

Glass objects span the mundane to the remarkable like perhaps no other material. Glass, a state of matter rather than a specific substance, is found in many forms in the natural world, including the skeletons of sea sponges where the filaments are less fragile than man-made optical fibers. Cullet, or existing glass for recycling, is the basis for the collectible glass insulators widely found on US utility poles until the 1950s. Our resident physicist explains how optical fibers work. And we take a look at the science behind “Walls of Light,” the stained-glass windows common in French Gothic cathedrals. CEO of EPC Space, Bel Lazar’s favorite quote is from Steve Jobs: “Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice.” Click here to read this weekend’s issue.
SCIENCE

