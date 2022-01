Throughout its short run, Robin & Batman has told a gripping story of fathers and sons, exploring the early days of the Dynamic Duo’s partnership through Dick Grayson’s eyes. While there’s a great deal of excitement to be found in Dick Grayson’s first adventures, Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen have not shied away from the ugliness that would certainly come along with such a tale. After all, this is the story of a young boy who has had everything taken away from him, the angry outlaw who tried to give him a second chance, and an old man who is trying like mad to ensure that he doesn’t lose his surrogate son.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO