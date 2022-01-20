ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Phone call shows brother pleading with Texas hostage-taker

By AP News
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A British man who held four people hostage in a Texas synagogue ranted against Jews and American wars in countries like Afghanistan as his brother pleaded with him to give up and free the captives, a recording of the conversation shows. The expletive-filled recording, posted...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Texas synagogue hostage-taker was British

A man who took four hostages at a synagogue in a suburb of Dallas, Texas, has been identified by the FBI as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44. The man who interrupted a morning service in Colleyville on Saturday was shot and killed after a 10-hour standoff with police. All...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
London, TX
wtmj.com

Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — The rabbi of a Texas synagogue where a gunman took hostages during livestreamed services said Monday that he threw a chair at his captor before escaping with two others after an hourslong standoff, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregants out safely.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Independent

Brother of Texas synagogue gunman urged him to surrender in final phone call

The brother of the British man who took four people hostage during an attack on Texas synagogue pleaded with his brother to surrender during their final phone call, it had been revealed.During the audio recording of their call, obtained by the Jewish Chronicle, Malik Faisal Akram tells his brother he wants to “go down as a martyr” and he had “come to die.”Mr Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn, was shot dead by law enforcement after taking hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.Two men have since been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
Chicago Tribune

El Rukn general at center of bizarre Libyan terror plot to be released from prison

A former general in Chicago’s infamous El Rukn street gang who was at the center of a stunning plot with Libya to commit terrorist acts in exchange for cash has been ordered released from federal prison due to a terminal illness. Melvin Mayes, 64, had been serving three life sentences at a medical prison facility in North Carolina stemming from his conviction in a massive racketeering ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Fbi#Detainees#Israel#Associated Press London#Ap#British#Jews#American#The Jewish Chronicle#Jewish#Pakistani
CBS Philly

Trial Set For Pennsylvania Man Julian Khater, George Tanios In Assault Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Who Died After Riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died. Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death. A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
wtmj.com

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help ‘chaotic city’

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment came from an immigrant family and grew up in a community with strained police relations, but joined the force to make a difference in the “chaotic city,” he once wrote.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy