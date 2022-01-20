ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple poised to break holiday quarter financial records despite challenges, Katy Huberty s...

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley's Katy Huberty expects Apple to break holiday quarter earnings and edge out Wall Street's expectations for the quarter thanks to iPhone production improvements and Services performance. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Morgan Stanley lead analyst Katy Huberty says she expects Apple to report December...

Fall of 2022 will be Apple's biggest ever, if rumors are correct

Apple's product lineup for late 2022 will include a massive amount of product launches, it is believed, with many product lines expected to feature updated hardware. The typical schedule for Apple's product launches in recent years involves the company revealing the bulk of them in the fall. For 2022, it seems that the catalog update could be Apple's biggest refresh in quite some time.
Amazon, Meta set lobbying spending records in 2021 as Apple's decreased

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Amazon and Facebook parent company Meta spent a record amount of money lobbying the federal government in 2021, while Apple actually decreased its lobbying budget during the year.
Schlumberger shares rise premarket after company tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat outlook

Schlumberger Ltd. shares rose 1.4% premarket Friday, after the energy giant beat estimates for the fourth quarter and said it expects demand-led capital spending in the sector to create a multiyear growth cycle. The Houston, Tx.-based company posted net income of $601 million, or 42 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $374 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 41 cents, ahead of the 39 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed 13% to $6.225 billion from $5.532 billion, also ahead of the $6.085 billion FactSet consensus. "Looking ahead into 2022, the industry macro fundamentals are very favorable, due to the combination of projected steady demand recovery, an increasingly tight supply market, and supportive oil prices," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement. "We believe this will result in a material step up in industry capital spending with simultaneous double-digit growth in international and North American markets." Shares have gained 53% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
Country
China
Apple taps spokesperson Kristin Huguet to lead international PR

Apple has appointed company veteran and long-time spokesperson Kristin Huguet as its vice president of worldwide communications, replacing Stella Low. Huguet has been with Apple since 2005 and her tenure has involved some of the company's biggest public relations endeavors, including its battle with the FBI over encryption and a dust-up with "Fortnite" developer Epic Games over the App Store.
Chip shortages won't stop Apple from breaking its own revenue records, analyst says

Apple seems to have had a very strong quarter in the last quarter of 2021 in terms of sales, despite the difficulties coming from supply chain delays and the chip shortage that has been affecting the entire tech industry. AppleInsider now reports that investment bank JP Morgan expects Apple to beat Wall Street's consensus predictions with its revenue, therefore breaking its holiday quarter records.
You told us: Samsung's well poised to take on Apple in 2022

It's a tough task, but you believe it's entirely doable. Samsung is setting the ambitious target of seriously challenging Apple in North America this year. Even for a firm as big as Samsung, it’s a daunting task. However, it has a plan. The company aims to bolster flagship market share, expand its presence in the wearable field, and more through its “Tiger” strategy. But do you believe this is enough to take on Apple this year?
Apple Chipmaker TSMC Notches Another Quarterly Sales Record on Strong Demand

TSMC reported December revenue of 155.38 billion new Taiwan dollars (about $5.6 billion), up 4.8% from November. That was a record number for a single month. Demand for semiconductors, which are key for everything from smartphones to cars, continues to rise even as a shortage of chips has hit several industries.
