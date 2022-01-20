Raptors' OG Anunoby: Near double-double in loss

VanVleet had 21 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 109-105 win over the Wizards. VanVleet carried a heavy load on offense at the beginning of the season while Pascal Siakam was rehabbing from injury, but the floor general has been able to operate more as a playmaker of late now that Siakam is playing at a high level, and his distribution numbers certainly back that up. VanVleet has now dished out 12 assists in two straight games, and he's registered seven or more dimes in four of his last five contests. He's averaged 25.4 points, 7.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO