Raptors' OG Anunoby: Near double-double in loss

 3 days ago

Anunoby finished Wednesday's 102-98 loss to Dallas with 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two...

Gary Payton II is here to stay: How the Golden State Warriors found a gem and Little Gary finally found a home

Among Adam DeSautels' responsibilities as an assistant coach at Westwind Preparatory Academy in Phoenix was helping players find spots at the next level. In September 2011, that meant posting on Blogspot, where he published scouting reports, one of which included a proclamation: DeSautels would be surprised if this particular Westwind player was not named an all-league defensive player at least once in his collegiate career.
WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
Og Anunoby
Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Comments On Getting Benched: "He's Lying. Russell Westbrook Doesn't Get Benched... You Must Be Affected That You Got Benched."

Despite being brought in to help the Los Angeles Lakers compete for an NBA Championship, Russell Westbrook has had a seemingly negative impact on the franchise. So much so that he has been deemed as arguably the biggest flaw in the Lakers' roster this year. Moreover, against the Lakers' loss...
Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA Announces Punishment For Bucks G Grayson Allen

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen became a villain in the eyes of the basketball world once again this week after he committed a violent foul on Chicago Bulls fan-favorite Alex Caruso. At the time, Allen received a flagrant 2 foul for the reckless play that resulted in a fractured wrist...
John Stockton Has Been Suspended From Attending Gonzaga Games

Legendary NBA point guard John Stockton is the most famous player in Gonzaga basketball history. However, the school’s prominent alumnus won’t be allowed to attend home games this season. Stockton confirmed that the school has suspended his season tickets for failing to comply with the mask mandate. The...
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-doubles in loss

Porzingis logged 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 109-101 loss to the Suns. Porzingis scored in double figures for the fourth straight contest since returning from a seven-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. He also grabbed a team-high 11 boards en route to his first double-double since Dec. 15. It was encouraging to see the 7-foot-3 big man play well in both legs of Dallas' back-to-back, but he will have another tough matchup Sunday against Jaren Jackson and the Grizzlies.
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Second straight double-double

VanVleet had 21 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 109-105 win over the Wizards. VanVleet carried a heavy load on offense at the beginning of the season while Pascal Siakam was rehabbing from injury, but the floor general has been able to operate more as a playmaker of late now that Siakam is playing at a high level, and his distribution numbers certainly back that up. VanVleet has now dished out 12 assists in two straight games, and he's registered seven or more dimes in four of his last five contests. He's averaged 25.4 points, 7.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.
