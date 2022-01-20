Update: Westbound I-40 opened after semi fire
UPDATE: The roadway is now open.
EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Pottawatomie County may need to find an alternate route to their destinations on Thursday morning.Yelp names ‘Top 100’ restaurants, OKC has two on the list
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a semi-truck on fire along westbound I-40.
As a result, crews were forced to close westbound I-40 at mile marker 192 near Earlsboro.Police rule fall that killed mother, toddler at San Diego stadium a murder-suicide
So far, no other details have been released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 1