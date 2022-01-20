ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Update: Westbound I-40 opened after semi fire

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The roadway is now open.

EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Pottawatomie County may need to find an alternate route to their destinations on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a semi-truck on fire along westbound I-40.

As a result, crews were forced to close westbound I-40 at mile marker 192 near Earlsboro.

So far, no other details have been released.

