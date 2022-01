Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a marine killed in Afghanistan, after the actor allegedly engaged in a social media feud with the soldier's widow. TMZ reports that Baldwin is being take to court by the family of Rylee McCollum, one of the 13 United States service members who were killed in an August bombing outside of the Kabul airport, during the Afghanistan U.S. troop withdrawal. McCollum's family claims that Baldwin sent his widow a monetary donation of $5,000, after the bombing but, when he discovered that McCollum's sister was present at the U.S. capitol on Jan 6., 2021, he "falsely accused" her of being a "rioter" and engaged in a social media campaign against her.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO