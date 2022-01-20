Who’s on the cover for WWE 2K22? It’s Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was revealed Thursday as the cover star of the WWE 2K22 video game.

The video game is set for a March 11 release.

Mysterio was selected in part to honor his 20-year career with WWE. Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik.

The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-team champions with his father. The video game from developer Visual Concepts is back after a two-year hiatus.

