The Cleveland Cavaliers survived the loss of Lauri Markkanen. The Cleveland Cavaliers won on Saturday night, defeating the Chicago Bulls 94-87 but if you listened to JB Bickerstaff in the post-game press conference, it sure didn’t feel like a victory. That’s actually a good thing. Bad teams don’t win when they struggle. Now part of the struggles come from the fact that forward Lauri Markkanen was injured early in the first half, forced to leave due to an ankle injury.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO