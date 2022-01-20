Running back Leonard Fournette suited up for Bucs practice

Bucs leading rusher Leonard Fournette appears close to being activated from injured reserve after missing the last four games with a hamstring ailment. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The bay area’s most scrutinized hamstring apparently is nearing a game-ready level.

Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette, still technically on injured reserve, was spotted at the portion of Thursday morning’s practice open to reporters.

Two days ago, Fournette tweeted a message suggesting he would be ready for Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff against the Rams.

Among those not spotted Thursday was All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, absent a second consecutive day with a sprained ankle. Two other injured linemen, center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and backup tackle Josh Wells (quad), were seen at practice.

Elsewhere, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) and receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring) were seen working with speed-and-conditioning coach Roger Kingdom. Tailback Ronald Jones, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, was out of his protective boot and working with a trainer.

Quarterback Tom Brady appeared to have a veteran’s day off.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians is expected to provide an injury update following Friday’s practice.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.