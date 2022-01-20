ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Running back Leonard Fournette suited up for Bucs practice

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agTem_0dr1cbe400
Bucs leading rusher Leonard Fournette appears close to being activated from injured reserve after missing the last four games with a hamstring ailment. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The bay area’s most scrutinized hamstring apparently is nearing a game-ready level.

Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette, still technically on injured reserve, was spotted at the portion of Thursday morning’s practice open to reporters.

Two days ago, Fournette tweeted a message suggesting he would be ready for Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff against the Rams.

Among those not spotted Thursday was All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, absent a second consecutive day with a sprained ankle. Two other injured linemen, center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and backup tackle Josh Wells (quad), were seen at practice.

Elsewhere, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) and receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring) were seen working with speed-and-conditioning coach Roger Kingdom. Tailback Ronald Jones, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, was out of his protective boot and working with a trainer.

Quarterback Tom Brady appeared to have a veteran’s day off.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians is expected to provide an injury update following Friday’s practice.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Playoff Lenny is back: Bucs activate Fournette for Sunday’s game vs. Rams

A year after his captivating postseason performance that spawned a smorgasbord of nicknames, Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette appears ready for his encore. Fournette — A.K.A. “Playoff Lenny” and “Lombardi Lenny” — was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is eligible to play in Sunday’s NFC division playoff against the Rams after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
buccaneers.com

Rams-Bucs Inactives | Fournette Returns, Wirfs Inactive

Running back Leonard Fournette was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and he's set to play on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Divisional Playoff game. Fournette, the team's leading rusher during the regular season, is returning to action after missing four games due to a hamstring injury.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers prove themselves wrong with position mismanagement

The Buccaneers can’t keep any consistency in their running back room or on their views of the unit. This needs to change. As it stands, the Buccaneers have a decent running back room for this Sunday with Leonard Fournette, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and Giovanni Bernard. Le’Veon Bell was cut in favor of elevating Ryan Griffin and bringing Leonard Fournette back, but this could come back to bite Tampa after his growing chemistry with Tom Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Kingdom
Person
Josh Wells
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Nfc#Twitter#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy