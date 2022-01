Marcus Samuelsson is well-known as a judge on Food Network's reality food competition show, "Chopped," as well as for his famous Red Rooster Restaurant in New York City. But, if you follow the celebrity chef on social media, then you probably know he is also a loving and attentive dad and husband. We saw this during his adorable balancing act with his son Zion that Samuelsson shared on Instagram. And then again when, per People.com, he revealed to his social media followers that not only are he and his wife Maya Haile expecting, but they have a sweet way they plan to honor Ethopia with their second child, by naming her Grace Ethiopia.

