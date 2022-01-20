Wait, Are We Really Getting Vaccines for Our Under 5 Kids Next Month?

Omicron spike is big and scary, reaching a new level of infections that is quite literally off-the-charts. It also tends to cause milder COVID in adults and kids, with analyses pointing to as few as one-third as many infected people requiring hospital admission compared to Delta. Then again, the seven-day average for pediatric hospitalizations is 672 children per day, the highest at any point in the pandemic. More whiplash: Those who do end up in the hospital generally have milder cases, and your child is actually less likely to be hospitalized if they get infected with Omicron than if they had been infected with a different variant.

