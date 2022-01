Title favourite Daniil Medvedev gets the chance to deepen his new-found love affair with the Australian Open crowd on Monday as he targets a quarter-final berth. The Russian world number two won over the Melbourne Park spectators on Saturday as he eased into the last 16 along with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas -- with the pair seeded to meet in the semi-finals. First Medvedev must come through against the huge-serving Maxime Cressy, who blasted down 28 aces and made only four double-faults against Australia's Chris O'Connell in his third-round win. Medvedev, the de facto men's top seed after the deportation of defending champion Novak Djokovic on the eve of the Grand Slam, said some fans at Melbourne Park had a "low IQ" after they barracked him in his win over Australian showman Nick Kyrgios.

TENNIS ・ 2 HOURS AGO