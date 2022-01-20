Rules Bars Have To Follow On Bar Rescue

Whether you're a Chick-fil-A fanatic that has been devouring the delicious chicken for years, or you only frequent the fast food restaurant on special occasions, you probably know most, if not all, of the entrees, sides, and sauces offered by the chain. Sure, the Georgia-based eatery shakes things up every once in a while with new menu additions, like the mac & cheese that made its nationwide debut in 2019 (via The Chicken Wire). More times than not, however, you're going to know precisely what you'll see listed on the menu board when you step up to place an order. So, imagine our surprise when we found out that there's a select group of Chick-fil-A locations doling out cheese sauce – yes, cheese sauce – for customers to enjoy.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO