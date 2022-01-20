ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP – Postbac for PhD Career Path information session

Cover picture for the articleSponsored by the Minority Access to Research Careers (MARC) Branch of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, the Postbaccalaureate...

case.edu

Master of Science in Biochemistry program informational webinar

Interested in pursuing an advanced degree in biochemistry? Learn about Case Western Reserve University’s Master of Science in Biochemistry program at an informational webinar Friday, Jan. 21, at noon. At the event, attendees will meet faculty members and students and learn about CWRU’s biotechnology-intensive program, and the experimental and...
COLLEGES
case.edu

MS in Biomedical & Health Informatics information session

Join program director Mendel Singer, PhD, MPH for a presentation and Q&A session regarding the Master of Science in Biomedical & Health Informatics program offered by Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine’s Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences. The event will take place Sunday, Jan. 23, from...
COLLEGES
case.edu

STEM Faculty Recruitment and Retention Journal Club Meeting

Now in its second year, the Case Western Reserve University STEM Faculty Journal Club is focused on increasing recruitment and retention of historically disenfranchised populations in STEM disciplines. The first meeting of the spring 2022 semester will take place Thursday, Jan. 20, from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting will...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

CWRU partners with QuestBridge to enroll more talented, low-income students

Case Western Reserve University announced today that it has partnered with QuestBridge, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing promising low-income students the opportunity to attend selective U.S. colleges and universities. “Case Western Reserve is honored to work with QuestBridge to bring more promising students with limited financial resources to...
COLLEGES
uga.edu

Finding a mentor shaped student’s career path

As the first person in her family to attend college, Kelly Strachan was a bit overwhelmed by navigating life at the University of Georgia when she moved into Creswell Hall her freshman year. But then she signed up for the UGA Mentor Program. She worked with three different mentors during...
ATHENS, GA
dailyutahchronicle.com

Walking the Narrow Path of Academic Careers in the Arts

Adjunct and full-time professors alike have had a difficult couple of years of adapting to online teaching and trying to work through the emotional toll taken by the pandemic. Many of the challenges professors face during this time are not new, but are magnified by the external pressures of the last several semesters. We spoke to a few professors about what that has meant for their careers in academia so far, and what their hopes are for the future.
COLLEGES
Portland Tribune

The gratifying path of a higher education career

Three new COCC staffers bring unique - and rewarding - contributions to the broader mission of higher education. As a track star and aspiring artist at Arizona State University, Venus Nguyen sprinted her way through her college experience. She finished in three quick years with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in hand — and then suddenly came to a halt. Having received a full athletic scholarship, Nguyen had studied (and raced) year-round, summers included, to utilize her funding and reach her goals quicker. But upon graduation, she struggled to connect her art skills with the working world. It was a jarring moment of feeling employment-ready and yet so distant from starting a career. She never forgot it. "I love advising my students," explained the assistant art professor at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) of helping students with their career trajectories. "This is something I am very passionate about since it is what I never received from my undergrad or even my master's program." Graphic art is her life's work, she says, but helping students find their way is what moves her. Nguyen, who joined the department in 2020, teaches a range of classes each term, such as beginning graphic design and basic digital painting. She's been instrumental in turning a small training niche at COCC into a robust program where waitlists are common. "In two years, we've gone from one class to 12," she said. Soon, a new one-year certificate in graphics and illustration — which Nguyen initiated, expected to commence this fall term — will provide a faster path into the design industry. Some students are even getting a head start before graduating: After last year's annual student art exhibition, which moved online due to the pandemic, several exhibitors received project offers from local companies. Nguyen's own path after college eventually led to work in art conservation at the Phoenix Art Museum, then as a freelance illustrator, and later as a creative director. She would return to school to earn a Master of Arts in illustration from the Academy of Art University and receive teaching posts at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and Yavapai College. (Her athletic prowess continued as well: She competed for a dozen years on the international bodybuilding circuit, at one point ranking in the Top 10 in her category.) "I wanted to work at a place with an opportunity for growth — location did not matter," she said. "I got lucky, and COCC was looking for just the skill set that I had. What I didn't expect, and have been most appreciative for, is that I have been supported with the development of our program in a new direction during a terrible time to do any kind of collaboration. Everyone's been very supportive." A NATURAL FIT Having spent more than a decade working in the environmental sector — from conducting monitoring projects around Lake Tahoe to overseeing watershed restoration efforts along south Portland's Tryon Creek — Sean Tevlin sought a career shift. But he wanted something that would keep him focused on the greater good. With an extensive background in grant writing and a bachelor's degree in community, environment and planning from the University of Washington, he was a natural fit to become COCC's grants coordinator. He started at the college in early 2021. "With my position, I get to help faculty and staff find funding to implement programs that truly make a difference in students' lives, so the work is very rewarding," he said. "And I get the opportunity to work and live in Central Oregon, one of the most beautiful places in the world. Going fishing or hiking after work in the summer, or skiing before work in the winter is 'the dream' for me." At COCC, outside funding is crucial to supporting many efforts, from the Chandler Lecture Series' speaker events to high school summer programs for underserved student populations. And a day at the office for Tevlin might involve meeting with a faculty member to discuss the seed of a grant idea. Or it might require writing a data-driven summary of a college program or service. He routinely takes a deep plunge into COCC's many grant-powered activities, then sleuths the source that best fits the request. "I've learned a lot about COCC, from the early childhood education program to the details of welding equipment." Grants typically take one to three months to complete, he says, though some can require as much as a year to orchestrate. Multiple applications are always underway. And turning a need into funding is a fulfilling job. "The staff come up with the ideas," he added, "and for me to help bring that to fruition feels pretty sweet." INCLUSIVE WORKPLACE Forever in motion, Moises Viramontes covers a lot of ground at COCC. The facilities specialist, based at the college's Redmond campus, attends to the site's four different buildings — whether to fix a leak, paint a classroom wall or troubleshoot a furnace. He also tackles maintenance projects at the Madras and Prineville campuses once or twice a month. Viramontes isn't actually new to COCC — but he's in a new role. He began in the grounds department in 2013 and moved steadily up before joining his new department at the end of last year. "I'm really happy here," he said. "It is a respected institution and has excellent benefits, but the most important aspect for me, as a minority, has been that COCC has provided me with a safe and inclusive environment. Also, I feel as if my knowledge and special skills are recognized and appreciated." An accomplished musician on the piano and guitar, Viramontes plays in a staff band at COCC. He has also been a music director and a pastor at his church. Although he already holds two bachelor's degrees and will soon complete a master's — all in theological studies — he's planning to go back to school and eventually become an instructor at COCC. "If you have goals, it's a good place to be," he shared. "COCC is a place for long-term, professional careers." To view the diverse career openings at COCC, visit jobs.cocc.edu.
PRINEVILLE, OR
case.edu

MS in Clinical Research virtual information session

Interested in pursuing an MS in clinical research? Join the School of Medicine for a presentation and Q&A session with Program Director Jim Spilsbury as he discusses the options with this degree. The information session will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. (EST) via Zoom. Register to attend.
CLEVELAND, OH
PC Magazine

Prep for a New Career With These $30 Math Courses

You don't need a university degree to land a programming job, but learning how to code will only take you so far. If you want to break into the growing world of data science, machine learning, or business analytics, you'll need a firm foundation in math concepts that go way beyond what you may have learned in high school.
EDUCATION
WJHG-TV

BDS and FSU PC partner to build career paths for students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A kid’s time at school is about preparing them for the real world, setting them up for a successful career. Now, a new partnership between Bay District Schools and Florida State University Panama City aims to jump start local students into an emerging career path.
BAY COUNTY, FL
University of Arkansas

RSO Spring Funding Informational Sessions Scheduled

The Office of Financial Affairs branch of Associated Student Government will host funding informational sessions throughout the Spring semester. Sessions are scheduled for the following dates and times:. Monday, Jan. 24, from 1-2 p.m. in ARKU 509. Wednesday, Feb. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. in ARKU 513. Thursday, Feb....
case.edu

Students invited to meet with Provost Vinson during monthly office hours

Provost and Executive Vice President Ben Vinson III again invites Case Western Reserve University students to take part in monthly office hours with the provost. Students may sign up for meetings in 10-minute increments to discuss topics of importance, seek advice, or gain clarity on any number of items impacting the university, or the student personally.
COLLEGES
maine.edu

Spring 2022 New Graduate Student Information Session (Virtual)

As an incoming graduate student for Spring 2022, we want to welcome you to USM and share helpful information about graduate student life and resources available to you. It's also an opportunity to meet peers, faculty, and staff. Join us on Friday, January 14 from 12-1 p.m. for a virtual...
COLLEGES
case.edu

Master of Public Health virtual information session

Join representatives from the Master of Public Health program for a virtual information session about the program Friday, Jan. 14, from noon to 12:30 p.m. Attendees will learn more about the five concentrations available within this program’s degree. Register to attend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
case.edu

Enhance your professional skills with Professional Development Center resources

The Professional Development Center (PDC) has started a new monthly initiative to highlight available resources relating to both hard and soft professional skills. These resources are available and free of charge to all Case Western Reserve University staff and faculty members. The featured hard skill for the month of January...
EDUCATION
iBerkshires.com

MCLA Leadership Academy Plans Virtual Information Sessions

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA Leadership Academy, a postgraduate program for educators looking to take the next step in their careers, will hold a series of information sessions in February and March for prospective students. Leadership Academy faculty and administrators will be available to answer questions about the program...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WMDT.com

Declining college enrollment, could mean Americans choosing other career paths

SALISBURY, Md.- Nationally, undergraduate enrollment decreased by over a million students between Fall 2019 and Fall 2021, and according to the President of Salisbury’s Chamber of Commerce this decline isn’t a surprise. “Enrollment, nationally, in colleges and universities is down 11 percent in the last ten years,” Bill...
SALISBURY, MD
case.edu

Sign up for suicide prevention training

T.H.I.N.K. (Talk. Help. Identify Signs. Navigate Resources. Kindly Refer.) is a suicide prevention training to help people recognize warning signs and assist others who may be having suicidal thoughts. This training is available to all Case Western Reserve University students, faculty and staff. The Zoom links for virtual sessions will be sent after registration.
MENTAL HEALTH
sflcn.com

How to Choose the Right Career Path: Tips for Future Students

At 15-17 years old, it is not easy to make the right choice. Students have only a general idea about most professions, and they do not suspect the existence of some that are rare at all. Therefore, it is necessary to approach the choice of a specialty as reasonably as possible, find out as much as possible about it, weigh all the pros and cons. Regardless of the College choice, students benefit from using research paper writing service online. There they can get professional help and easily improve their academic performance.
JOBS

