Trumbull County, OH

Renovations set for Trumbull County election offices

By Lorie Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway for major renovations at the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Commissioner Frank Fuda explained Thursday improvements planned for both the inside and outside of the building. Doors, offices and windows will be removed.

Fuda said they realized they needed to renovate out of concern for COVID-19. Right now, there is only one way in and out, which is not good for a high volume of voters.

“It will allow better social distancing, not only for the voters but for all of the workers, especially with COVID issues. We should be able to use American Rescue Plan funding for this so we will be at very little cost to the county general fund,” Fuda said.

Because the renovations won’t be complete until the November General Election, early voting for the April primary will once again take place in the old Chase bank building next door.

