ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Mortgage Credit Availability Increased in December

By WPJ Staff
worldpropertyjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on a new report from the Mortgage Bankers Association, U.S. mortgage credit availability increased in December 2021, according to their Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI). The MCAI rose by 0.8 percent to 125.9 in December. A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases...

www.worldpropertyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Jumbo Mortgage#Mortgage Lenders#Mcai#Mba
Axios Charlotte

Study: 20% of Black mortgage applicants in N.C. denied

Black homebuyers in North Carolina are twice as likely to be denied for mortgages as white homebuyers. By the numbers: A recent Zillow analysis of Housing and Mortgage Disclosure Act data shows that 20% of Black applicants in N.C. were denied mortgages in 2020, compared to 10.9% of white potential buyers. Nationwide, the gap is […] The post Study: 20% of Black mortgage applicants in N.C. denied appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WXIA 11 Alive

$354 million available to Georgia homeowners for mortgages and utilities | How to apply

ATLANTA — Georgia officials announced the launching Wednesday of a website where homeowners can apply for help with mortgages and utilities as part of a $354 million fund. The Georgia Mortgage Assistance program is designed to help people who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, with the money coming from federal funds that were approved with the American Rescue Plan.
GEORGIA STATE
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Milo Unveils Crypto Mortgage, Availability in Early 2022

Fintech firm Milo this week announced its new crypto mortgage, a move it believes will make it easier for cryptocurrency investors to deploy their digital assets in the purchase of US real estate. They expect it to become available in the coming weeks. Milo clients will be able to pledge...
REAL ESTATE
mortgageorb.com

Mortgage Applications for New Home Purchases Dropped in December

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for December 2021 show mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 7.1% compared to a year ago. Compared to November 2021, applications decreased by 5%. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns. “Applications to buy a...
REAL ESTATE
worldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Enjoys Record Number of Mega Warehouse Leases in 2021

According to CBRE, last year was a record year for large warehouse leases, driven by a rebounding economy and strong e-commerce sales. Companies committed to 57 warehouse leases of 1-million-sq.-ft. or larger across the U.S. in 2021, a 19% increase from 2020. CBRE charted the increase in mega warehouse leases...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Housing Permits Were Hot In December But Rising Mortgage Rates May Cool Them Off

Total housing starts rose to a 1.702 million annual rate in December from a 1.678 million pace in November, a 1.4% increase. Total housing starts rose to a 1.702 million annual rate in December from a 1.678 million pace in November, a 1.4 percent increase. From a year ago, total starts are up 2.5 percent. Total housing permits were very strong in December, posting a 9.1 percent gain to 1.873 million in December from 1.717 million in November (see first chart). Total permits are up 6.5 percent from the December 2020 level.
REAL ESTATE
worldpropertyjournal.com

Hong Kong Office Market Records Positive Office Absorption Late in 2021

According to JLL's latest Hong Kong Property Market Monitor, positive net absorption was recorded in the overall Grade A office market for the third consecutive month, at 9,100 square feet in December 2021. The office leasing market saw less activity towards the end of 2021, but the overall Grade A...
REAL ESTATE
Columbia University

December Child Tax Credit kept 3.7 million children from poverty

The sixth Child Tax Credit payment kept 3.7 million children from poverty in December. In absence of a January payment though, the monthly child poverty rate could potentially increase from 12.1 percent to at least 17.1 percent in early 2022—the highest monthly child poverty rate since December 2020. The...
INCOME TAX
marketplace.org

The increased child care tax credit has ended — for now

For six months last year, most households with kids received a monthly cash deposit from the increased advanced child tax credit — up to $300 per child. The payments came through typically around this time — but not this month. And some families had come to depend on that extra money.
INCOME TAX
Post Register

Mountain America Credit Union discusses largest inflation increase since 1982

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — New numbers out from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics show that the U.S. consumer price index, which measures inflation, has increased seven percent year-over-year. That's the biggest jump since 1982. "Everybody with a lot of dollars trying to chase too few products," said...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy