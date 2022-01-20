ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USU College of Engineering Professor Receives Early Career Award for Applied Research

Cover picture for the articleThe University Council on Water Resources has awarded Utah Water Research Laboratory assistant professor Belize Lane the 2022 Early Career Award for Applied Water Research. Lane, who is also a faculty member in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, focuses her research on arid, water-limited regions of the Western...

usu.edu

USU Engineering Student Receives $5,000 Women in Technology Scholarship

Utah State University electrical engineering Ph.D. student Marium Rasheed recently received a $5,000 Women in Technology Scholarship from Cadence Design Systems. Since Cadence began this scholarship program in 2018, Rasheed is the first student from a university in the state of Utah to receive the award. According to the letter...
LOGAN, UT
usu.edu

Engineering Professor Creates Undergraduate Research Program to Support Transfer Students

As part of a research fellowship from Utah State University’s Center for Intersectional Gender Studies and Research, associate professor of biological engineering Elizabeth Vargis is developing a program to provide support to transfer students through undergraduate research opportunities. “For me personally, the greatest experience I had as an undergraduate...
LOGAN, UT
uky.edu

College of Education Receives Grant to Train Educators and Applied Behavior Analysts Collaboratively

LEXINGTON, KY. (Jan. 19, 2022) — The University of Kentucky College of Education has received $1,250,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to provide tuition support to students pursuing interdisciplinary training in the applied behavior analysis and interdisciplinary early childhood education (IECE) master’s degree programs. “Students...
LEXINGTON, KY
isu.edu

ISU Chemistry Professor Honored with Jean'ne M. Shreeve NSF EPSCoR Research Excellence Award

An Idaho State University Chemistry Professor has taken home one of the premier awards for scientists in the Gem State. Dr. John Kalivas recently received the 2021 Jean'ne M. Shreeve NSF EPSCoR Research Excellence Award. Kalivas was nominated by fellow ISU Faculty member Dr. René Rodriguez for his contributions to chemistry research and mentoring undergraduate researchers.
POCATELLO, ID
pct.edu

Penn College student awarded engineering scholarship

A Pennsylvania College of Technology student is one of two nationwide recipients of a scholarship for those seeking to shape tomorrow through a career in engineering. Emerson, a global technology and engineering company, awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Kolin R. Limburg, of Fairless Hills, through its ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program. Limburg is a senior majoring in building automation engineering technology. Emerson also bestowed a $1,000 grant to Penn College’s engineering department.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
ung.edu

Sales professor earns awards at conference

Dr. Cindy Rippé, associate professor of sales at the University of North Georgia (UNG), earned three awards at the Society for Marketing Advances' annual conference in November. She received the 2021 Distinguished Teaching Award, with her presentation "Teaching from the heart: Creating success stories" helping her beat two other...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Daily Lobo

UNM associate professor receives ‘career-altering’ grant

Jessica Richardson, an associate professor of speech and hearing science at the University of New Mexico, was awarded a $2 million grant in November 2021 funded by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, a sect of the National Institutes of Health. This five-year grant will be used...
usu.edu

USU Students Earn Awards at International Agronomy, Crop and Soils Conference

The American Society of Agronomy, the Crop Science Society of America and the Soil Science Society of America hosted an international scientific conference in Salt Lake City in November 2021 that brought together established and emerging voices from industry, government and academia. Seven Utah State University student researchers, including one undergraduate, two master’s degree and four doctoral students, won awards for their presentations.
LOGAN, UT
advantagenews.com

Professor Howard Rambsy earns SIUE’s Distinguished Research Professor rank

The distinction and award only add to what many at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and elsewhere believe and feel about Howard Rambsy II, PhD – that he is an illustrious educator with years of innovative scholarship, culturally-based research, creative teaching and substantial mentoring to his credit. A faculty member...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
erau.edu

College of Engineering Dean Awarded Aerospace-Education Trophy

Dr. Jim Gregory, dean of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s College of Engineering (COE), received the prestigious Frank G. Brewer Trophy for significant contributions to aerospace education from the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) at an event in December. According to the NAA, Gregory, who became dean of the COE on Embry-Riddle's...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsmirror.net

CHC and CRY-ROP receive funding to create a pipeline to community college Career Technical Education pathways

The California Community College’s (CCC) Strong Workforce project has awarded funding to Crafton Hills College (CHC) to expand and strengthen its partnership with the Colton-Redlands-Yucaipa Regional Occupation Program (CRY-ROP). The award is from Strong Workforce’s “Building Bridges from High School to Community College” project. CHC will use the funding to provide area high school students with the opportunity to learn about the benefits of attending community college and completing career and technical education (CTE) certificates or degrees. “Crafton Hills College is incredibly excited about this partnership,” said CHC Dean of Student Equity and Success Dr. Ivan Peña. “This funding will help us continue to build on our track record of leading the Inland Empire in transfers to four-year universities and promote some of our highly sought-after career and technical education programs.” CHC aims to improve enrollment and completion rates of students in its established CTE pathways for students from partner high schools. CHC will add two senior student services staff members who will work directly with CRY-ROP to provide college and career awareness workshops, college visit opportunities, financial aid awareness and other research-proven activities and services to help local high school students enroll and succeed in college. CHC and ROP staff will provide onsite advising and transition services, individualized college transition/career plans and support in navigating the post secondary environment. Project services will promote student success by addressing equity and access gaps faced by underserved and vulnerable student populations. “We are pleased to formalize our partnership with Crafton Hills College to work side by side to benefit all CTE students,” said CRY-ROP Superintendent Tracie Zerpoli. “With the addition of the Student Services Technician positions, students will plan their future and make a seamless transition to college and career. We are grateful for this opportunity.” About Crafton Hills College With its dedicated professors, ample extracurricular opportunities, supportive staff, and beautiful surroundings, Crafton Hills College is a place where students thrive. Since its opening in 1972, more than 100,000 people of different ages, interests, and backgrounds have attended CHC.
YUCAIPA, CA
Branding Iron Online

Professor combines rafting and research

Thomas Minckley, who has a doctorate from the University of Oregon, brings an esteemed resume to the Department of Geology and Geophysics through his teaching and research as a professor. In 2008, Minckley began working at the university in the Department of Botany. Almost 14 years later he is now...
WYOMING STATE
wpunj.edu

WP Business Professor Receives Competitive, National Award for Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship, Practice and Service

William Paterson University Associate Professor of Management Ana Cristina Siqueira, director of the recently-launched Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the University’s Cotsakos College of Business, has been selected for the highly competitive Award for Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship, Practice, and Service from the U.S. Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE).
WAYNE, NJ
rit.edu

RIT professor Poornima Padmanabhan honored with NSF CAREER Award

Scientists look to space for origins of the solar system; chemical engineers like Poornima Padmanabhan are searching for the origins of life based on minute systems of molecules. Padmanabhan recently received a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) award from the NSF’s division of Materials Research for “Chirality...
CHEMISTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

UAlbany professor trains students for careers in cybersecurity

Benjamin Yankson, a professor at the University at Albany, has established a professional footing in the world of cybersecurity. But there was something pulling him home. “I decided to visit Ghana with really one purpose in mind, how do I give back?” said Yankson, who was born in the African country.
ALBANY, NY
mnstate.edu

Singh receives USDLA awards for outstanding leadership, quality research

Jitendra Singh, a professor in the School of Nursing & Healthcare Leadership, has received both the 2021 Outstanding Leadership Award and the Quality of Research Paper Award from the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA). Singh was nominated in two of the seven USDLA categories recognizing leadership and innovation within...
MOORHEAD, MN
ourquadcities.com

QC community colleges receive grant for college and career transition

The Iowa Department of Education awarded seven $50,000 competitive grants Monday to help establish new college and career transition counselor positions. In the QCA, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges were awarded one start-up grant. Des Moines Area Community College and Indian Hills Community College were also each awarded a start-up grant, and Iowa Central Community College and North Iowa Area Community College were awarded two start-up grants to support new college and career transition counselors who will work with career exploration and the transition to college and career training. These programs align with the state’s Future Ready Iowa goal, which calls for 70% of Iowa’s workforce to have education or training beyond high school by 2025.
DES MOINES, IA
Newswise

Research to improve solid state drives earns UAH’s Dr. Ray a $650,000 NSF CAREER award

Newswise — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Jan. 24, 2022) – New research to make future computer solid state drives (SSDs) more resilient, durable and energy-efficient has attracted a five-year, $650,000 National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) award for Dr. Biswajit Ray of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), as well as the interest of two manufacturers.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tamu.edu

Chauhan receives Craig C. Brown Outstanding Senior Engineer Award

Jainita Chauhan, a senior in the Wm Michael Barnes ’64 Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, received the Craig C. Brown Outstanding Senior Engineer Award at the fall 2021 Texas A&M University College of Engineering student awards banquet. The Craig C. Brown award, the most prestigious accolade given to...
