Boulevard, provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced results from the most successful year in the company’s history. Boulevard achieved record growth in 2021, highlighted by a 188 percent year-over-year jump in annual recurring revenue (ARR), the company’s third consecutive year of triple-digit ARR growth. Boulevard also more than tripled the size of its customer base and surpassed a half-billion dollars in gross payment volume. More than 25,000 professionals in 2,000 salons and spas across the nation now rely on the Boulevard platform to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable.

