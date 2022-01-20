ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Pattinson clarifies his joke about working out for Batman: ‘That really came back to haunt me’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyJxX_0dr1ZFNj00

Robert Pattinson has clarified a joke he made about his Batman role that “really came back to haunt me”.

The Twilight star will play the caped crusader in Matt Reeves ’s forthcoming film – titled The Batman – which also stars Colin Farrell , Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and Zoe Kravitz.

In a new interview with MovieMaker , Pattinson addressed a joke that he made about working out for the part in a 2020 interview with GQ magazine.

“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he said. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the Seventies. Even James Dean, he wasn’t exactly ripped.”

Pattinson went on to joke that – unlike the actors who portrayed Batman before him, including Christian Bale and Ben Affleck – he was “barely doing anything” to physically prepare for the part.

The joke, however, was misinterpreted, with many people believing that the actor was not working out for the role, which typically requires a high level of physical fitness.

The 35-year-old told the publication that his joke “really came back to haunt me”.

“I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out,” he said. “I think it’s an English thing. Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape where people are just genuinely curious, going, ‘How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?’ or whatever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJj1e_0dr1ZFNj00

“You’re playing Batman. You have to work out,” he said. “I think I was doing the interview when I was in lockdown as well, in England [so] I was in a lower gear of working out.”

The Lighthouse star compared the misinterpretation of his joke to another earlier moment from his career.

“It’s the same thing as saying in an interview when I was like 21 that I didn’t wash my hair. It just sticks for 15 years,” said the actor.

In a 2009 interview, Pattinson said he didn’t “see the point in washing your hair”.

The Batman will be released in cinemas on 4 March 2022.

Related
Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Offers Thoughts On Whether Bruce Wayne Is Actually A Hero

If there’s one thing we can say for certain about Robert Pattinson’s performance in The Batman, it’s that it’s highly anticipated. Since news first broke in 2019 that he'd been cast as Bruce Wayne, fans have had plenty to say about what he’ll bring to the role. Pattinson, too, has given some hints of what we can expect – including a new insight into how he approached the character’s mindset and his own opinion about whether the Dark Knight is really even a hero at all.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Robert Pattinson Describes The Challenge Of Wearing Batman’s Cowl

As far as superheroes go, there are few quite as massively popular as Batman. Generations of fans can’t wait to see what Matt Reeves has in store with The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU. And Robert Pattinson recently described the challenge of wearing the DC hero’s signature cowl.
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Robert Pattinson Admits A Batman Suit Looks Like A Halloween Costume Until The Lighting Is Just Right

There's a real art to lighting actors in superhero outfits. It's just as easy to make them look sharp and sophisticated as it is to make them look utterly clownish — which, to be fair, is sometimes the intent, like when Christopher Smith (John Cena) walks confidently into a public area wearing his shiny chrome helmet and brightly colored costume (sorry, uniform) on James Gunn's "Peacemaker" series. Alternatively, Ben Affleck's Batman looks mysterious and threatening in his grey-and-black suit thanks to Fabian Wagner's shadowy cinematography in "Zack Snyder's Justice League," but loses much of his mystique when he's brightly lit in the reshot footage from the film's 2017 theatrical cut.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Teases His Less "Straight-Up Heroic" Take On The Dark Knight

The first trailer for The Batman gave us a good indication that this latest incarnation of the Dark Knight won't be holding back when it comes to dealing with criminals, and everything we've seen from Matt Reeves' upcoming reboot since has suggested that we're in for a fairly brutal take (well, as brutal as a PG-13 rating allows) on the iconic DC Comics vigilante.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Pattinson Reveals How the Pandemic Shutdown Affected The Batman

Like so many other movies in March of 2020, Warner Bros.' The Batman was forced to delay filming even though they were in the midst of production on the next big screen adventure of the dark knight. Shooting on the project was delayed about six months and resumed in September of that same year, and though the protocols put in place in this pre-vaccine era were stringent they did seem to help things in the long run. Speaking in an interview with Movie Maker, star Robert Pattinson called the film's return at the time "like a military operation."
MOVIES
New Haven Register

So Did Robert Pattinson Get in Shape to Play Batman or Not?

After a good 20 months of speculation, Batman fans can finally breathe easy. It appears that Robert Pattinson did indeed train for his debut as the Dark Knight. Back in May of 2020, during an interview with GQ, Pattinson admitted that while costar Zoë Kravitz (who plays Catwoman in The Batman) was exercising “five days a week,” he was “barely doing anything.” He alluded to an untouched Bosu ball in the corner of his London apartment, and gave the publication a juicy take on the literal modern arms race amongst male actors.
MOVIES
IGN

The Batman's Robert Pattinson To Star in Sci-Fi Epic From Parasite Director

Robert Pattinson is reportedly teaming up with Bong Joon Ho for the Parasite director's next film, which Deadline reports will be based on an upcoming sci-fi novel titled Mickey7. Pattinson appears set to play Mickey7, an expendable colonist who is sent on suicidal missions that no one else will take....
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Robert Pattinson Pokes Fun At Iconic ‘Batman: Year One’ Moment

Robert Pattinson talked about his enjoyment of the earlier Batman stories while poking a little bit of fun at a famous Year One moment. The Batman is close to hitting theaters, which means we get to hear more and more about how Robert Pattinson approached the role. In an interview with Movie Maker, Pattinson looked back on the earlier tales of the Dark Knight and joked about a famous scene from Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One:
MOVIES
Hypebae

'The Batman' Reveals Movie Posters Featuring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz

Warner Bros. has unveiled two new posters for its upcoming movie The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. In one visual, the Bat and the Cat stand next to each other, overlooking the city of Gotham, while the latter poster is a close-up shot of Pattinson’s masked face. “We can’t decide who we want to get our claws into more,” “He’s not Batman. He’s THE BATMAN,” Twitter Movies revealed the posters.
MOVIES
