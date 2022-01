EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s big football news Friday. The New York Giants have hired a new general manager, taking the first step in rebuilding the struggling franchise, and he’s got an impressive resume. As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, the brief search is over. The Giants have got their man, and it’s former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen. Schoen beat out Adam Peters and Ryan Poles in the three man chase, and becomes just the fifth Giants GM in the past 43 years. Since become the Bills assistant GM in 2017, the Bills have gone to the playoffs five out of...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO