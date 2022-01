I hope you all had a great week and are still staying strong with your New Year’s resolutions!. This week the federal government launched a website to order four free COVID-19 test kits per household, covidtests.gov. They have also established a phone line, 800-232-0233, for assistance ordering these tests over the phone. In addition, insurers are now required to pay for eight at-home tests per person per month. Consumers with private health coverage can buy a test online or in a store and get reimbursed by filing a claim with their insurance. Be sure to save the receipt! Please take advantage of these resources as we continue to combat COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

