ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Avelo Airlines is raising pay and offering a $20,000 sign-on bonus to attract pilots amid an industry-wide staffing shortage

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csOxJ_0dr1YXzM00
An Avelo Airlines Boeing 737-800.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air

  • Low-cost startup Avelo Airlines is offering increased pay and sign-on bonuses to first-year pilots.
  • Avelo's effort comes as airlines continue to struggle to find and retain crews amid the pilot shortage.
  • Airlines like Breeze and GoJet are also offering monetary incentives to attract talent.

The pilot shortage is once again plaguing airlines as travel rebounds to normal levels, and low-cost carriers are approaching the issue with increased pay and enticing bonuses.

Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday that it is upping pilot compensation by nearly 50% for captains and about 30% for first officers, effective February 1.

In addition to the bolstered pay, the airline will also offer a $20,000 sign-on bonus for pilots hired before June 1, 2022, as well as a monthly commuter stipend for all pilots. Avelo plans to employ 120 new pilots in 2022, according to the company.

"We're committed to attracting and retaining the industry's best pilots," Avelo CEO Andrew Levy said in a press release. "In addition to our enhanced pay scale, Avelo supports quality of life initiatives such as an additional $1,800 per month to help offset the cost of commuting. And, if a pilot chooses to live in base, they'll keep the $1,800 per month."

According to the carrier, the added pay will make Avelo's first-year pilots the highest-paid crews of any ultra-low-cost or regional airline in the US. At a minimum, captains will now make $209,600 and first officers will make $117,200 in their first year, including bonuses and stipends.

The increased pay scale comes as airlines struggle to attract and retain pilots amid the looming pilot shortage. The issue was temporarily alleviated as travel slowed during the pandemic, but has returned as travel reaches more normal levels.

Avelo is not the only airline feeling the impact. New budget carrier Breeze Airways also upped its pay rates this month , with first-year Embraer captains and first officers receiving a bump of $12 and $6 per hour, respectively. The company needs to hire about 280 pilots to fill its growing fleet of Embraer 190, Embraer 195, and Airbus A220 aircraft.

"The reason for that was the overwhelming feedback that we received back from the pilots," Christopher Owens, Breeze's vice president of flight operations, told Insider. "Their three top priorities were: pay rates, pay rates, and pay rates."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0In9az_0dr1YXzM00
Breeze Airways is raising pilot pay as of January 2022.

Breeze Airways

According to Henry Harteveldt, travel analyst and president of Atmosphere Research Group, low-cost carriers like Avelo and Breeze were able to scoop up furloughed or laid-off pilots during the pandemic, but are now at risk of losing them over pay.

"One of the risks I see for the budget airlines right now is keeping their employees, particularly their more-recently hired flight attendants and pilots with lower seniority because they could get better pay or benefits at some of the larger carriers," he told Insider.

In addition to paying more, carriers are also offering incentives to new pilots, lowering education requirements, or hiring from abroad . For example, Missouri-based regional airline GoJet is offering a $20,000 bonus to new first officers and $40,000 to pilots hired on as captains, the airline announced in December .

Meanwhile, Delta changed its hiring qualifications for pilots, removing the requirement to have a four-year college degree. The airline explained eliminating the degree "removes unintentional barriers to our Delta flight decks."

Moreover, Breeze is opening its doors to Australian pilots who apply to work at the carrier through the E-3 work visa program, which has also been used by regional carriers like CommutAir and ExpressJet Airlines.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision was welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots to retain the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Owens
worldairlinenews.com

Avelo Airlines to increase its pilots compensation

Avelo Airlines today announced it is bolstering pilot compensation to attract and retain world class aviators — elevating first-year pay by nearly 50% for Captains and by nearly 30% for First Officers. The enhanced pay scale offers the highest first-year Captain and First Officer pay rates in the Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and regional carrier sectors of the U.S. airline industry.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HeySoCal

Avelo Airlines plans to hire over 100 new pilots

Avelo Airlines plans to hire 120 new pilots, offering bonuses and commuter stipends, to attract candidates, it was announced Thursday. Avelo Airlines is offering a $20,000 sign-on bonus for new pilots, an $1,800 virtual base stipend, and elevating first-year pay by 50% for captains and nearly 30% for first officers. The pay scale is the highest in the ultra- low cost carrier and regional carrier sectors of the U.S. airline industry, according to a release from Avelo Airlines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Avelo Airlines Boeing#Avelo Air Low#Gojet#Breeze Airways
cntraveler.com

What Airline Staffing Shortages Mean for Flights This Winter

By about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, there were already 509 flight cancellations affecting U.S. airlines for the day, according to tracking site Flight Aware. It's a situation American travelers have grown begrudgingly accustomed to in recent weeks, as hundreds—or even thousands—of daily cancellations and delays have become the norm since the highly-transmissible Omicron variant began surging around the holidays. In one 10-day period that included Christmas and New Year's, more than one in 10 scheduled flights were affected, with a total of 15,000 flights canceled, according to The New York Times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SKIFT

Regional Pilot Shortage Slows the U.S. Airline Recovery

Airlines may be waving goodbye to the Omicron variant but they are just beginning to feel the fallout from the pandemic. U.S. carriers face a worsening shortage of pilots to fly small, regional jets, which is hampering their recovery and sending more travelers into the hands of budget competitors. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRAL

Service industry turns to robots amid labor shortage

The pandemic is contributing to the rise of robots as more businesses turn to special gadgets to take the place of employees reluctant to return to the workforce. Italian eatery, Trattoria by Chef Marc, is proving its robot server can blend seamlessly into the restaurant while also attracting customers eager to catch a glimpse of this futuristic dining experience.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Pasadena Star-News

Delta airlines’ pilot shortage prompts cuts to regional service

Delta Air Lines has trimmed regional flying by as much as 25% for the first half of this year because of a pilot shortage, a lingering effect for several carriers from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. When airlines moved to replace thousands of pilots who took incentives to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

United Airlines Offering $15,000 Sign-On Bonus for Ramp Agents

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. After airlines massively downsized their staffing the past couple years due to the pandemic, now they’re struggling to hire. United Airlines is one of those airlines who let go many employees, and is now offering some lucrative incentives for new employees.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

369K+
Followers
24K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy