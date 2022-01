Major crypto exchange OKEx has changed its brand name to OKX as it says it is now "so much more than an exchange." "Our goal is to give customers the tools they need to easily and securely earn, transfer and spend their wealth as they see fit, without intermediation from us," Jay Hao, CEO of OKX, said. "We’ve dropped the ‘E’ from our name because we’re so much more than an exchange, just like crypto is so much more than a speculative asset.”

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO