Soccer

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett could hand Dan Moss debut against Port Vale

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Leyton Orient’s new recruit Dan Moss could make his debut as they welcome Port Vale to Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The 21-year-old defender became Orient’s first signing of the window when he joined on loan from Millwall last week and could go straight into the squad.

The east London side have not played since bowing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Stoke in a 2-0 defeat after last week’s game against Oldham was postponed.

Defender Tom James will continue to sit on the sidelines as he nurses a hamstring injury.

Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan.

The 30-year-old was handed his second red card of the season following a high challenge on Swindon’s Harry McKirdy last week and will serve the second part of a four-match ban.

Tom Conlon will be assessed after he missed the 1-0 defeat by Salford in midweek with an Achilles injury.

Fellow midfielder Jake Taylor will also be missing for the Valiants as he has suffered a recurrence of a previous quad issue.

