Wilkes-barre, PA

Philadelphia man charged with child abuse in Wilkes-Barre

By Zachary Smith
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Philadelphia man is in custody after police say he abused a two-year-old boy.

According to police, 27-year-old Zaheem Smith was charged after an investigation was conducted when a daycare worker reported bruising, including a hand-shaped bruise on the face, on a two-year-old child in their care.

When the mother, 22-year-old Shelby Maxwell was contacted, she claimed the bruising was due to the child falling out of the crib and that he was “an aggressive boy who liked to play fight with other children”.

When questioned further, police say Maxwell stated that she had been working the night the bruising occurred and that the child was under the care of Smith.

Smith faces charges of aggravated assault on a child. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Maxwell is charged with child endangerment. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 2.

