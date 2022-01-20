ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dons will be different for duel against Doncaster

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyYHn_0dr1Wujr00

MK Dons will be forced to make changes for the visit of Doncaster in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Liam Manning’s men earned a 2-1 win at Portsmouth last weekend but Peter Kioso and Ethan Robson, who both started the victory, have since been recalled from their loan spells by respective parent clubs Luton and Blackpool.

The midweek arrival of Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham does at least boost the options for the MK Dons boss, who was only able to name six players on the bench for the clash on the south coast.

David Kasumu (hamstring) remains absent while Norwich loanee Josh Martin was another to depart the Buckinghamshire side early in the week.

Attacker Martin was immediately loaned out to Doncaster and started in their 3-1 loss at Cambridge on Tuesday.

Rovers also made another signing in the shape of Ollie Younger from Sunderland and he is set to debut this weekend.

A positive for the basement club was Charlie Seaman making a first start since September against the U’s but they remain without Ro-Shaun Williams (groin) and Jordy Hiwula (hamstring).

Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie are also all on the treatment table but eyeing returns.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut against Wigan

Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut on Saturday when Wigan visit the Keepmoat Stadium. The 32-year-old forward joined the Sky Bet League One basement boys this week, having concluded a six-month deal with Plymouth. Tiago Cukur has left the club, returning to Watford after they took the option to...
SPORTS
newschain

Joe Dodoo earns struggling Doncaster victory at in-form MK Dons

Joe Dodoo scored his second goal in as many games as Doncaster climbed off the foot of Sky Bet League One following a shock 1-0 win over play-off chasers MK Dons. Rovers went close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Kyle Knoyle’s cross found Dodoo unmarked at the back post and the forward’s first-time volley forced Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming into a smart save.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Martin
Person
Jon Taylor
Person
Tom Anderson
Person
Jordy Hiwula
Person
Charlie Seaman
Person
Conor Coventry
Person
John Bostock
Person
Ethan Robson
The Independent

Eddie Howe hails ‘heroic effort’ as Newcastle grab lifeline with win at Leeds

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described his side’s 1-0 win at Leeds as a “heroic effort” after it lifted them closer to Premier League safety.Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th-minute free-kick stunned the home crowd at a sold-out Elland Road and secured Newcastle just their second win of the season.Howe’s players ran themselves into the ground to keep rejuvenated Leeds at bay and climbed to within a point of fourth-bottom Norwich with a game in hand.Howe said: “To a man, everybody really contributed to that win today. There was incredible intensity in the game and there always is when you play Leeds.“We had to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jonjo Shelvey fires Newcastle to second win of the season to boost survival bid

Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched Newcastle a 1-0 win at Leeds as their Premier League survival bid received a major boost.Shelvey curled home the only goal from 20 yards in the 75th minute and Newcastle were rewarded for their lung-busting effort with just their second win of the season.Eddie Howe’s side were under the cosh for long spells at Elland Road but ran themselves ragged to deny Leeds a third straight league victory and climb to within a point of safety with a game in hand on fourth-bottom Norwich.Back-to-back league wins had lifted Leeds nine points clear of the bottom...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich out of relegation zone as Josh Sargent double earns win over Watford

Josh Sargent struck twice to lift Norwich out of the relegation zone in a 3-0 win over 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road which piled more pressure on Claudio Ranieri.The 21-year-old had not found the net in the English top flight since his summer move from Werder Bremen until his improvised flick broke the deadlock in the 51st minute.Sargent then headed home from a well-weighted Milot Rashica cross for his and Norwich’s second of the game, as the win saw the club climb out of the bottom three.Emmanuel Dennis was shown a second yellow card soon after for a high...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doncaster
newschain

Graham Alexander happy as Motherwell dig deep against Morton

Graham Alexander admitted that it was about perseverance as Motherwell came from behind to defeat Morton to book their place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. After the two sides were unable to be separated after normal time, extra-time was required to find a winner, and it was the Premiership’s fourth-placed side who prevailed as Liam Donnelly’s powerful drive rocketed into the roof of the net in the dying moments.
SOCCER
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Patrick Vieira critical of decision to award Liverpool penalty against Palace

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was critical of the “naive” decision to award Liverpool a late penalty in their 3-1 home defeat. Odsonne Edouard’s 55th-minute tap-in had given the Eagles hope of taking points off Jurgen Klopp’s side, who started brilliantly in south London and scored twice in the first half through Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Josh Sargent double lifts Norwich as lights go out on Watford and Claudio Ranieri

As the floodlights flickered and dimmed at Vicarage Road, the light also appeared to run out on Claudio Ranieri’s Watford tenure. Norwich’s win in this crucial relegation six-pointer, delivered by Josh Sargent’s sublime backheel flick and towering header, lifted the Canaries out of the Premier League’s bottom three and dropped Watford into deeper trouble.Sargent’s first Premier League goal on 51 minutes was a brilliant moment of quality that had been desperately lacking until he turned Teemu Pukki’s cross off the underside of the bar. Moments later, play at Vicarage Road was halted for around nine minutes due to a partial...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium. The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stephen Glass picking on form as Aberdeen continue in the cup

Stephen Glass says his Aberdeen players will continue to dictate his team selection after the Dons breezed past Edinburgh City in the Scottish Cup Fourth Round. Glass named a surprisingly strong side, unchanged from that which had drawn 1-1 with Rangers in midweek, and they were dominant against Gary Naysmith’s cinch League Two side.
SOCCER
newschain

Stoppages were no excuse for Brentford defeat – Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney refused to drone on about excuses after their stop-start defeat by Wolves. There were bizarre scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch for almost 20 minutes while a drone hovered above. The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off...
SOCCER
The Independent

Sean Dyche hopes Covid issues are ‘parked’ as Burnley finally return to action

Sean Dyche is hopeful Burnley’s Covid-19 problems are behind them as he looks forward to Sunday’s match away to Arsenal going ahead.Burnley had to request the postponement of their last two fixtures due to a shortage of players – only 10 were in training on Monday before Tuesday’s match against Watford was called off – but with several returning to Padiham in the past 48 hours Dyche is optimistic the worst is over.“We have a few (cases) but we are looking at bit healthier,” Dyche said. “Looking at the group, we’ve got 16 out there today so at least we’re...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe eying signings to bolster Newcastle’s survival push

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes a successful transfer window is key to the club’s bid to retain their Premier League status.The Magpies gave their survival chances a big lift as Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched them a 1-0 win at Leeds to lift them to within a point of safety.Howe described recent signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as “magnificent” in his side’s second victory of the season and hopes to add more new players before the current window closes.🇸🇦 #NUFC are travelling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia today for a week-long warm weather training camp following yesterday's victory at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson’s second spell as Everton caretaker begins with defeat to Villa

Duncan Ferguson’s second spell as Everton caretaker manager got off to the worst possible start with the club facing a likely investigation into a bottle-throwing incident during the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s first appearance at Goodison Park as head coach barely featured as a sub-plot with the focus all on the ex-Toffees striker taking charge following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.But, like many occasions during his playing career, it was Gerrard who left the ground smiling after Emiliano Buendia’s match-winning header in first-half added time.The Villa boss was less happy about the incident which saw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy