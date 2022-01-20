ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Red Bulls sign Stanford forward Zach Ryan

 3 days ago

The New York Red Bulls signed Stanford forward Zach Ryan to an MLS Homegrown deal.

The contract announced Thursday is for one year and includes club options for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The 22-year-old New Jersey native tallied 31 goals and 13 assists in 73 games (67 starts) with the Cardinal.

“We are pleased to add Zach to our group of Homegrowns,” NYRB head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a news release. “He has seized his opportunities at both the academy and collegiate level. We hope to see him continue to raise his level with us.”

Ryan won two Pac-12 championships (2018, 2020) at Stanford and was named the league’s Player of the Year in 2020.

“Zach has been playing at a top level at Stanford,” Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said. “His ability to score at the academy and collegiate level has been impressive. We hope to see him build upon those successes in preseason and gain good experience with us and Red Bulls II.”

Ryan played for Red Bulls Academy from 2013-17. He scored 20 goals in 38 games in his last two seasons there.

–Field Level Media

