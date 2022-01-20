Devastating earthquake destroys homes in Afghanistan

At least two people are dead and buildings have been damaged after back-to-back earthquakes struck Haiti on Monday morning. The first 5.3-magnitude quake rocked Haiti’s southern peninsula, days after the anniversary of the 2010 disaster that left more than a quarter of a million people dead. The quake, reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS), sent Haitians into the streets of Les Cayes, a city that experienced a major tremor six months ago.USGS reported that the first earthquake occurred around 2miles south-southeast of Anse-à-Veau near the city of Les Cayes in the Nippes region at 8.16am (EST). The shock...

