Devastating earthquake destroys homes in Afghanistan

At least two people were killed and homes were damaged after a pair of earthquakes struck Haiti Monday morning. The tremors struck the southern Peninsula of the country. The main quake struck at 8:16 a.m. local time and was given a preliminary rating of 5.3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The largest aftershock came about an hour later and was rated 5.1.
