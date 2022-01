If the personal is political, then everything is personal for Riz Ahmed. In fact, to call his recent film work “political” is to out yourself as privileged. Under his productions company Left Handed Films, Ahmed has shepherded and starred in some of the most incisive, genre-busting, and deeply personal films of the last few years. 2020’s “Mogul Mowgli” saw Ahmed playing a British-Pakistani rapper struck down by disease, earning rave reviews not only for his performance but the gutsy filmmaking as well. And though he’s just getting started as a producer, Ahmed has two films vying for Oscars this year:...

