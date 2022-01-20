Motorcycle Rider Fleeing Police Dies After Hitting Guardrail in North Park

The wrecked motorcycle is towed from the scene of the crash. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A motorcycle rider fleeing from a police stop died Thursday morning after crashing into a guardrail on Lincoln Avenue in North Park.

The pursuit began when the man refused to yield and sped away from officers attempting make a traffic stop on Orange Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the man hit a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle into a guardrail.

The victim, who was described as a 30-year-old white male not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately released by authorities.

City News Service contributed to this article.