Motorcycle Rider Fleeing Police Dies After Hitting Guardrail in North Park
A motorcycle rider fleeing from a police stop died Thursday morning after crashing into a guardrail on Lincoln Avenue in North Park.
The pursuit began when the man refused to yield and sped away from officers attempting make a traffic stop on Orange Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police said the man hit a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle into a guardrail.
The victim, who was described as a 30-year-old white male not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was immediately released by authorities.
City News Service contributed to this article.
