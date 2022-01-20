Tom Hanks narrates pro-Biden ad for inauguration anniversary

© Getty Images

Tom Hanks narrates a new video touting the Biden administration’s accomplishments over the past year, saying the country is “stronger than we were a year ago today.”

In the video from the Biden Inaugural Committee released Thursday, the “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star calls recent history “two of the most difficult years many of us can remember.”

But, Hanks says, Americans have been “brave enough to pull ourselves up again and again.”

“America is the home of the brave. It’s why we keep getting up no matter how many times we get knocked down,” says Hanks in the two-minute video, first reported by Axios.

“Like with our economy. It isn’t all the way back, but it’s getting stronger,” Hanks says.

“We may be entering year three of a pandemic none of us wanted or expected, but we’re moving. Restaurants have opened their doors. Shops and businesses are buzzing again all over the country,” Hanks continues in the video, which will reportedly air on TV stations around the country on Thursday.

“More jobs were created in 2021 than in any year in the last 80 years,” says Hanks. While the U.S. was poised for a record-breaking year of job growth thanks largely to the development of COVID-19 vaccines, many economists credit Biden's vaccine rollout and March stimulus plan for accelerating the pace of the recovery.

It’s not the first time the Academy Award winner has made a public pitch for President Biden — Hanks hosted the star-studded inaugural prime-time TV special last January.

In the Biden Inaugural Committee’s latest video, Hanks strikes a hopeful tone: “From our toughest times, America has always built a brighter future. Yes, we are brave. Brave enough to see the light, be the light we need to rebuild this country.”

Biden appears at the end of the video to tell viewers, “I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future.”

—Sylvan Lane contributed.