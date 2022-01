"It's really important that we have more subs because the reasons for the cancelation (Friday) was because we don't have enough subs to cover, you know, the teachers and the staff that are out," Peterson said. "So we really need the community to rally around and come and help us so that we can keep the schools open." The post Bonneville School District 93 still in need of substitute teachers appeared first on Local News 8.

AMMON, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO