The Buccaneers can’t keep any consistency in their running back room or on their views of the unit. This needs to change. As it stands, the Buccaneers have a decent running back room for this Sunday with Leonard Fournette, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and Giovanni Bernard. Le’Veon Bell was cut in favor of elevating Ryan Griffin and bringing Leonard Fournette back, but this could come back to bite Tampa after his growing chemistry with Tom Brady.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO