Free water testing available for private wells, springs, cisterns in Wayne

By Special to TCI
 3 days ago
Penn State Extension has received funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Health cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Health Capacity building initiative (Grant #1NUE1EH001414-01-00) and with support from the Penn State Master Well Owner Network to provide no-cost drinking water testing to a limited number of homeowners in Wayne County using private water wells, springs, or cisterns.

Each water supply will receive testing through a PA DEP state accredited water testing laboratory for coliform bacteria, E.coli bacteria, nitrate, manganese, arsenic, lead, copper, barium, and sodium. Registration will be limited to approximately 35 households.

Each household must own or rent a primary residence (no camps) in Wayne County that uses a private well, spring or cistern for a drinking water supply. Registrants are required to attend a one-hour initial webinar on March 2, 2022 at 7:00 pm ET to learn about the testing program. After attending the webinar, homeowners will be mailed a water testing kit.

Optional follow-up webinars will be offered to provide interpretation of results and to answer questions.

Registration and further information for this testing programs is available online at https://extension.psu.edu/private-water-supply-education-and-water-testing-in-wayne-county or by calling 1-877-345-0691.

If you have any questions about this no-cost testing program, contact Peter Wulfhorst at 570-296-3400 (phone) or ptw3@psu.edu (email).

.

