ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, AL

Survive and Advance for Alexandria

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AY7Xu_0dr1VRIh00

January 20, 2022
By Al Muskewitz
East Alabama Sports Today

Literally, that’s what Alexandria did, surviving a ‘rough night for us’ to hold off Saks for a spot in county tournament semifinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHKkV_0dr1VRIh00

JACKSONVILLE – The Alexandria players were leaving the floor after finally playing in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament Wednesday night and they knew what was coming when they got to the locker room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ynHY_0dr1VRIh00
D’Anthony Walton finishes off a fast break with a dunk. He scored 17 points in the game. (Photo by Greg Warren)

The fourth-seeded Valley Cubs, the last team to play in this year’s tournament, survived into the semifinals by beating Saks 52-43 but they didn’t look like a top seed doing it.

“He’s definitely going to get on us,” senior post Julian Wright said of coach Jason Johnson. “We should’ve beaten them by way more. We came out here and didn’t perform like we should have.

“It’s always good to make it to the next round in county, but we’ve still got to clean a lot of things up before we play a better team than that.”

The Cubs had a nice lead in the first half, but a bad closing stretch cut the margin to 11 at the break. The Wildcats brought that momentum back with them into the second half and they got it within four with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

That was as close as they got.

The win sends Alexandria (9-1) to face top-seeded Jacksonville in Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal. All four top seeds in the boys bracket made it to the semifinals. Jacksonville handed the Cubs their only loss of the season in the season opener.

“I don’t think it should’ve been that close,” Cubs leading scorer D’Anthony Walton said. “It was just a rough night for us tonight. There ain’t no excuses playing like that. We can’t play like that next game or we’re going to get beat a lot.”

Johnson was at a loss to explain the way his team played in the first game of what the Cubs hope is a week-long exercise in proving they should’ve been seeded a lot higher than fourth.

It could have been they hadn’t played since Friday. It could have been as the No. 4 seed they had to wait all the way to Wednesday to finally play; if that’s the case, he’d much rather have been the 5-seed to at least get a game under their belt. Don’t discount Saks, either.

In any event, he agreed they couldn’t play that way Thursday and expect to beat Jacksonville, whether the Golden Eagles have 6-9 Cade Phillips available or not. Phillips missed Jacksonville’s tournament opener with a foot injury and his availability for Thursday remains uncertain.

“We got our bad game out and hopefully we’ll come out and play a lot better, with a lot more intensity and make better plays and make better decisions,” Johnson said. “We may come back out here tomorrow night and play just like this game again, if we do, it’s not going to be pretty.”

Alexandria 52, Saks 43
SAKS – Braelan Robinson 2 0-0 4, Malik Carlisle 1 0-0 2, Shon Elston 0 3-6 3, Sean Parnell 5 1-2 11, Jalen McCants 5 0-0 10, Christian Smith 1 0-0 2, Rickey Garrett 1 0-0 2, Anthony Bothwell 0 0-0 0, Gavin Doss 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 4-8 43.
ALEXANDRIA – Javais McGhee 2 3-5 7, D’Anthony Walton 6 4-6 17, Collin Taylor 3 4-4 11, Evan Snow 0 0-0 0, Kory Cargal 3 1-2 7, Julian Wright 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 14-19 52.
Saks                   9    13    12     9    –   43
Alexandria       17    15    12     8    –   52
3-point goals: Saks 1 (Doss); Alexandria 2 (Walton, Taylor). Total fouls: Saks 14, Alexandria 8. Officials: Madsen, Holsten, Pitts. [** read more ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anua5_0dr1VRIh00
Alexandria’s Julian Wright shoots over the challenge of Saks’ Anthony Bothwell (15) during the second half of their county tournament game Wednesday night. On the cover, Collin Taylor (3) flies through Saks’ Braelan Robinson to battle Sean Parnell for a loose ball. (Photos by Greg Warren)

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYCZ4_0dr1VRIh00
Sports Powered by East Alabama Sports Today
Back to Home Subscribe Free
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkBxp_0dr1VRIh00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTwjk_0dr1VRIh00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Calhoun County Journal

Alexandria’s Clean Sweep

January 23, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Boys roundup: Alexandria swamps St. Clair County to complete sweep of area schedule; JCA, Piedmont post Saturday winsSATURDAY BOYS GAMESAlexandria 73, St. Clair County 42Jacksonville Christian 89, Coosa Christian 55Piedmont 70, Cleburne County 55 Cherokee County TournamentSpring Garden 51, Cherokee County 46 Talladega County […]
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Courting History

January 21, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Jacksonville on verge of historic night, plays Oxford in county boys final for first title in 27 years JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Golden Eagles made history in this year’s seeding meeting when they earned their first No. 1 seed to the Calhoun County Tournament […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Raise the Trophy to Piedmont

January 21, 2022  By Shannon Fagan  East Alabama Sports Today   Piedmont celebrates latest football state championship and a special season in gala fashion PIEDMONT – As is tradition at Piedmont whenever football championship celebrations are held politicians made speeches and proclamations. There were thank-yous and presentations made, and the Bulldogs seniors formally accepted the […]
PIEDMONT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Basketball
Alexandria, AL
Sports
Calhoun County, AL
Education
City
Alexandria, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Calhoun County, AL
Sports
County
Calhoun County, AL
City
Saks, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
Calhoun County Journal

At Last for Oxford

January 22, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Lady Jackets win their first girls county tournament title since 2006, deny Anniston a sixth straight crown LEGACY OXF ANN Finals 14 26 Titles 6 21 Last 2006 2021 R-ups 8 5 Last 2021 2013 JACKSONVILLE — The Oxford girls ended a 16-year title […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver’s Miracle on the Mat

January 23, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Weaver’s Johannson comes back from injury to repeat in the State Girls Wrestling Championship ALABASTER – All the time Lena Johannson was working to get back from her injury that actually occurred in this very tournament her only thought was to get back in time […]
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Has A ‘Rewarding’ Win

January 21, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Oxford back in county tournament finals, looking to give this year’s senior class a four-year sweep of the title CALHOUN COUNTY BOYS TOURNAMENTAt Jacksonville StateThursday’s semifinalsOxford 63, Anniston 43Jacksonville 80, Alexandria 66Friday’s championshipNo. 1 Jacksonville vs. No. 2 Oxford, 8 p.m. Oxford’s Rylan Houck […]
OXFORD, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Wright
Person
Collin Taylor
Person
Sean Parnell
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford and Anniston Looking to Make History

January 21, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Top-seeded Oxford girls will be seeking their first county title in 16 years, while No. 2 Anniston will be out to extend their title streak to six CALHOUN COUNTY GIRLS TOURNAMENTAt Jacksonville StateThursday’s semifinals Anniston 42, White Plains 33Oxford 60, Ohatchee 40Friday’s championshipNo. 1 […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy