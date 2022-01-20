ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald, PA

McDonald's brings back this dessert for the first time in years

By Joe Hiti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z13sr_0dr1VIbO00

In the age of bringing back oldies like the Oreo Cakester, "How I Met Your Mother," Crystal Pepsi, and "Full House," one dessert from McDonald's is making the next comeback.

A staple of McDonald's dessert is their pies, and for the first time since 2017, the Blueberry and Créme pie will be back on the menu, Chewboom reported.

McDonald's has offered a number of different pie flavors throughout the years, from the staple Baked Apple Pie to its Pumpkin and Creme pie. But now, at select locations, the Blueberry and Créme pie will be available for your next lunch break or midnight craving.

The pie has a blueberry filling and vanilla flavored créme baked side-by-side into the sugar-coated pie crust and boxed in the iconic rectangular McDonald's pie box.

The hamburger restaurant also expanded its McCafé Bakery to include new items like an apple fritter, blueberry muffin, and cinnamon roll, replacing the chocolate chip cookie.

According to one food reviewer who tried the pie this week in California, those interested can pick one up for just $0.99 at participating locations.

Comments / 59

cottonmouth
20h ago

Why don’t they bring back the old fries like they had when they first opened. They can bring back decent food too

Reply
13
Sherryann Scott Ahotau
1d ago

they are bringing back blueberry pie and creme pies yucky...let me know wen ur bringing back something really worthy of spending my money on pls.thanks

Reply
4
Steven Young
5h ago

Everyone would like to see the real apple pies return. The original apple pies were incredible. While you're at it bring back the original Big Mac. And the CEOs of these companies honestly wonder where they went wrong? You are not in charge of making other people's diets better. If the people who need to learn self control can't then oh well

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy