ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jennifer Lynne Williams Is Fueling the USA Basketball Foundation for a Win

By Bryna Jean-Marie
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXYhs_0dr1Unja00

The former Alabama State AD is focused on USA Basketball’s reach around the youth game and strengthening the bond with HBCUs.

Courtesy of North Carolina A&T athletics

Sports Illustrated and Empower Onyx are putting the spotlight on the diverse journeys of Black women across sports—from the veteran athletes, to up-and-coming stars, coaches, executives and more—in the series, Elle-evate: 100 Influential Black Women in Sports.

Jennifer Lynne Williams always wanted to be in the Olympics. She jokingly said that becoming the Chief Development Officer of the USA Basketball Foundation (USABF) was the closest that she would come to that dream. And she’s OK with that, because now her passion has shifted. Her heart is set on championing women, empowering youth and promoting social responsibility.

Many of the USABF skill camps and basketball clinics held annually were discontinued or shut down due to the pandemic. While the world yo-yos between quarantine and normalcy, the USABF is focused on when life is back in full swing. Those in the organization understand the importance of youth sports and how being involved in an activity is excellent for mental health. And while Williams is looking forward to shifting from virtual to in-person activities as soon as possible, she continues to advance the USABF mission.

Focusing on supporting USA basketball, fundraising, and making people more aware of programming is front and center. “That's going to help drive and assist me with raising those funds and then implementing new programming for those underserved populations and urban areas where people may not get a chance to play,” says Williams, who was appointed in July 2021.

Strengthening the bond between USABF and HBCUs is another goal for Williams. The USABF was created in 2019—right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit—with a mission to support USA basketball. Williams says that when people think of USA basketball, they tend to connect it with the Olympic team or WNBA and NBA stars. Many people don’t know about the organization’s work around the youth game.

“We organize and execute tons of camps and clinics across the country every year,” says Williams, a former athlete who attended a predominantly white institution and an HBCU. “We are constantly raising money to support our grassroots initiative, so that we can empower our youth. And now I'm really looking at how we can include the students and coaches at HBCUs and Hispanic-serving institutions and give them an opportunity to benefit from USA basketball.”

Extending the collegiate reach of the organization also will shed light on e-sports, which have become popular at HBCUs. “That has been my push, expanding the brand, continuing to tell the narrative, and then generating revenue,” says Williams, adding that when she goes to an HBCU she doesn't see a lot of HBCU players participating in USA basketball. Executing this mission will help drive and assist Williams with raising the much-needed funds to keep the program thriving.

“When I left television and came over to athletic administration, it was ultimately to be an athletic director,” Williams says. Originally wanting to be the next Oprah after earning a journalism degree from UNC, Williams achieved her new goal of being an AD by 40 when she was hired as the Alabama State AD in 2018 after holding the role as an interim AD for two years before that. The next transition was more organic. With a background in fundraising, moving to USABF was a natural next step. “I was seven months pregnant when a friend of mine who worked for another national governing body asked me to have a conversation with the CEO to recommend some people because I served on national-level development boards,” says Williams. Ultimately, they ended up being most impressed with Williams and she accepted the position.

Her relationship with basketball was free-flowing, too. Williams says she was tricked by her father into playing basketball. He told her that subliminally he was always prepping her to be a great basketball player because he would play little games with her to prepare her to be a great rebounder. And she was. “I started playing basketball in sixth grade and I was terrible,” Williams says. “My coach and my dad saw something in me, and I just decided to try to get better.” Eventually she became one of the best players in the state, and a four-year letterman and two-year captain in women’s basketball at UNC–Chapel Hill.

This type of self-determination coupled with “showing up, being present and asking questions” during networking opportunities, is part of Williams’s recipe for success. She says that you never know who’s watching, and when the challenging times crept up, she rose to that occasion, too. “People are going to try you, but don't ever dim your light for anybody,” says Williams, who credits her husband and family with being her inspiration. “Keep shining, as long as you're doing the greater good and what's in the best interest of your goals. There were times when people wouldn't talk to me because I'm a woman. They would talk to my deputy. My No. 2. They didn't believe I was the athletic director.”

Hard work and dedication laid the groundwork for her to flourish as a basketball player, broadcaster, athletic director and, now, a fundraiser. But her success is also rooted in “figuring it out.” She says that she often said to her athletes and coaches. “We don't have to have all the answers but be solution-oriented.”

“Hopefully the student-athletes knew how much we loved and cared for them,” says Williams, who won 43 championships and multiple academic awards during her tenure at Alabama State. “We tried to pour into them and make sure they graduated because that's the key, student first and then successful, contributing adults to society.”

Making sure that your values align with the institution’s mission is a must for Williams, and the reason why her connection with USAFB was inevitable. The position circled back to her. And she accepted it after she had her child; it felt like destiny. She was prepared and she recognized all the signs that it was the best choice.

“Their pillars aligned with my values. I'm big on advocacy for women, for underserved populations, and promoting social responsibility,” Williams says. “That was something I was talking to my student-athletes about all the time. How do we become better citizens? How do we help others? And, then empowering - not to sound cliche -the youth, our future. If we don't give them those pillars and the confidence to instill that in early age, they're not going to have it growing up. I just felt like it aligned with what I was trying to do. It was the only job that had been presented to me, but I felt really comfortable and confident.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEBc4_0dr1Unja00

Bryna Jean-Marie is a contributor for Empower Onyx , a diverse multi-channel platform celebrating the stories and transformative power of sports for Black women and girls.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Tar Heel

Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams lift No. 20 UNC women's basketball to win over Virginia

Following a road loss against Notre Dame, the No. 20 North Carolina women’s basketball team responded with a 61-52 victory against Virginia in Carmichael Arena on Thursday. A glimpse of the team’s early-season dominance was on display against the Cavaliers —something that wasn't on display at the team's previous games against ranked opponents on the road.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
uabsports.com

Conference USA Announces Women’s Basketball Schedule Updates

BIRMINGHAM – Conference USA has rescheduled the two UAB women's basketball contests that were previously postponed. The new dates are as follows:. *Tipoff times will be updated when available. GOLD CARD. Women's Basketball season tickets are on sale by purchasing the 2021-22 Gold Card for $65 here. The 2021-22...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ESPN

Lusia Harris laid the foundation for women's USA Basketball dynasty

The day after she got the news of Lusia Harris' death, Billie Moore's voice was still heavy with sadness. It's been nearly 46 years since Moore as head coach and Harris as top scorer and rebounder started United States women's basketball on a path to become one of the most dominant forces in Olympic history.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
wnky.com

Hilltopper Basketball’s Game at Southern Miss Rescheduled by C-USA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Hilltopper Basketball has been rescheduled by Conference USA to play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on February 7 in Hattiesburg, Miss. The game was postponed from Dec. 30 due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles program. Game time and TV information are still to be determined.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Youth Sports#Urban Areas#Black Women#Alabama State Ad#North Carolina A T#Usabf#Hbcus
The Spun

John Stockton Has Been Suspended From Attending Gonzaga Games

Legendary NBA point guard John Stockton is the most famous player in Gonzaga basketball history. However, the school’s prominent alumnus won’t be allowed to attend home games this season. Stockton confirmed that the school has suspended his season tickets for failing to comply with the mask mandate. The...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
papercitymag.com

Other Coaches Marvel Over Kelvin Sampson’s 17-2 UH Magic Act — Watching a Hall of Fame Master at the Height of His Powers

Fabian White Jr. knows this somewhat depleted University of Houston team needs to win with defense. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Joe Dooley’s seen a lot of basketball. He recruited many star players to Kansas and was one of the lead assistants on the Jayhawks team that won the national championship in 2008. This hard-nosed Jersey guy is not wowed by much in the game he loves.
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy