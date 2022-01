Detectives have been given extra time to question two men as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.The two men who were arrested on Thursday in Birmingham and Manchester remain in custody and officers have been granted an extension of custody to continue to question them further, Greater Manchester Police said.It comes after Akram, 44, who was originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the place of worship in Texas on January 15 following a 10-hour stand-off.Akram held four people hostage during the incident, but they were...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO