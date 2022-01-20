“It’s Déjà Vu All Over Again In The Calgary Arena Story

The market is too small to support an NHL team. The province of Québec Finance Minister Eric Girard got the official news that has been available for years. The National Hockey League has no interest in returning to Québec City. Girard had a virtual meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly looking for a glimmer of hope that the NHL was interested in returning to a market that it had abandoned in 1995 when Marcel Aubut sold his Québec Nordiques franchise to a group that took the business to Denver. Bettman released a statement. “We explained that, while we were appreciative and flattered by the interest expressed, unfortunately, we were not aware of any opportunity that could address that interest at the current time.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO