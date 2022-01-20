ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A $14.5B federal program can help families afford internet

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A $14.2 billion dollar federal program, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), is replacing an older program designed to help low-income Americans with affordable internet.

$2.5M grant goes to KU to study vulnerable populations, vaccine hesitancy

The Kansas Corporation Commission wants Kansans to know the new program will help residents afford internet access for work, school, and health care. Emergency Broadband Benefit participants, which was replaced by ACP, have until March 1 to contact their internet provider and switch over to the new plan with no interruption of service.

Eligibility for the program is based on income or participation in certain assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FHPA), Medicaid, SSI, Lifeline, free or reduced school lunches, or receipt of a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

To qualify based on income, participants must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. For example, the maximum income for a family of four on the ACP program is $53,000 per year, compared to a maximum of $35,775 on the Emergency Broadband Program. The result is more families should be eligible for the new program.

The ACP program provides:

  • A monthly service discount of up to $30 per month for broadband.
  • Up to $75 per month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands.
  • A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price.
