Presidential Election

Biden’s “successes” one year into a horrible experiment

Gettysburg Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to believe that yesterday was one year to the day that...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
Joe Biden
Deadline

Tom Hanks Narrates Video Marking One Year Of Joe Biden’s Presidency

Tom Hanks narrates a new spot that marks year one of Joe Biden’s presidency, one that tries to reinforce a message that the country is on the right track. The video comes from the Biden Inaugural Committee. The spot will run on broadcast and cable on Thursday, and then on digital platforms over the next week, with unspent funds that the committee had left over from last year, according to Axios. The two minute spot also comes amid sagging poll numbers for Biden, as Democrats scramble to save their majorities in this year’s midterms. At a press conference on Wednesday, Biden outlined...
Axios

First look: Biden's Year One turnover

Low first-year turnover among President Biden's senior staff marks a "return to normalcy" and a sign of stability after the Trump years, says a new Brookings Institution report reviewed by Axios. Driving the news: The departure of five out of 66 "A-Team" officials puts Biden's departure rate as the third-lowest...
The Independent

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

President Joe Biden has launched into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections.The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction.Instead, Biden told Democratic National Committee members during a virtual grassroots event Thursday that Democrats broadly have to offer a clearer contrast with Republicans going forward....
Reuters

'Our work's not done' Biden says at one-year mark

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden acknowledged Americans' frustration as his first year in office came to an end on Wednesday, but said the United States was on track to meet considerable challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and inflation. "Our work's not done," he told a rare solo...
Urban Milwaukee

WisGOP Statement on One Year Anniversary of Joe Biden’s Inauguration

[Madison, WI] – On the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Paul Farrow:. “After running on a promise to unite America, Joe Biden’s far-left policy proposals and botched leadership have left our country more divided than ever. Wisconsinites have watched Biden lead a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, spike inflation with massive spending, threaten to exacerbate the workforce shortage with unconstitutional vaccine mandates, create a historic border crisis, and make America less safe, less free, and less prosperous.
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
PennLive.com

How can you assess Biden’s first year in office? One is by the numbers

WASHINGTON — By some counts, President Joe Biden can lay claim to a banner first year in office. But numbers also reveal plenty of setbacks. Most in the United States got their COVID-19 vaccines, but other countries fared better. Economic growth surged; so did inflation. America exited Afghanistan, but the war ended with a chaotic evacuation and a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops. Pandemic aid and infrastructure bills passed. Pricey legislation to advance Biden’s social and climate proposals shrunk and then stalled.
