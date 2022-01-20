Biden’s “successes” one year into a horrible experiment

[Madison, WI] – On the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Paul Farrow:. “After running on a promise to unite America, Joe Biden’s far-left policy proposals and botched leadership have left our country more divided than ever. Wisconsinites have watched Biden lead a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, spike inflation with massive spending, threaten to exacerbate the workforce shortage with unconstitutional vaccine mandates, create a historic border crisis, and make America less safe, less free, and less prosperous.
