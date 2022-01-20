Tears For Virgil Abloh At Posthumous Paris Show

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented Aerogram men’s leather goods collection that merges the heritage of travel with modernity, and brings pieces that epitomize craftsmanship and nomadism. The collection explores everyday elegance with sharp lines and modern detailing. Launched last year, Louis Vuitton’s Aerogram collection was inspired by the aerogram, a folded sheet of paper that acts as both a letter and a stamped envelope. This year’s collection brings three new colours, as well as a new model The Messenger Voyage. Fashion photographer Thurstan Redding captured the campaign featuring top models Fernando Cabral, Kohei Takabatake, Leon Dame, and Valentin Caron. In charge of styling was Helena Tejedor, with creative direction from Lucie Matussiere, and movement direction by Eric Christison. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, and makeup artist Christine Corbel.
