Tears For Virgil Abloh At Posthumous Paris Show

Manfred Thierry Mugler, a French fashion designer whose work was worn by some of the most prominent figures in entertainment, died on Sunday. He was 73 years old. Mugler’s death was confirmed through a post on his official Instagram. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler,” reads the post. The same message is also written in French. “May his soul Rest In Peace.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manfred Thierry Mugler (@manfredthierrymugler) Mugler was born in Strasbourg, France on Dec. 21, 1948. After training in interior design at the Strasbourgh School of Decorative Arts,...

