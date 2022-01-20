ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Tears For Virgil Abloh At Posthumous Paris Show

By Eric Randolph, Olga Nedbaeva
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There were tears on the catwalk on Thursday as the final Louis Vuitton show by US designer Virgil Abloh, whose death shocked the industry last year, drew rapturous applause at Paris Fashion Week. The multi-talented DJ, architect and designer died in November at the age of 41 following a...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Naomi Campbell Honors Virgil Abloh on the Louis Vuitton Runway

Paying tribute. On Thursday, January 20, Naomi Campbell celebrated the life of late friend Virgil Abloh by modeling the late artistic director’s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week. The show was held at the Carreau du Temple, attended by “close friends” like Campbell, Tyler the Creator...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kanye West and Julia Fox make red carpet debut

Kanye West and Julia Fox have cemented their budding romance by making their relationship red carpet official.The couple made their debut this weekend at Paris Men’s Fashion Week as they attended Kenzo’s show in matching denim looks.Arriving on the red carpet on Sunday 23 January, Fox was dressed in full Schiaparelli, wearing a cropped denim jacket and loose-fitting, low waisted blue jeans.The statement jacket, which featured conical breasts reminiscent of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corsets, was paired with large gold earrings and matching Diesel denim boots.West opted for a full Balenciaga look, wearing a padded denim jacket, blue jeans and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Heron Preston
Footwear News

Julia Fox Wears Red Leather Dress & Kim Kardashian’s Mirror Boots in Paris With Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West have continued their matching couples’ style from day into night. After a memorable public outing at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 show, where they twinned in denim outfits, the duo took Paris by storm again—this time, in all leather. Following Rick Owens’ “glamsleazy” Fall 2022 menswear show last week, Fox stepped out for dinner with West in a red leather dress by the American designer. The one-shoulder number featured a gray lining and asymmetric hem, which stretched to her thighs. Fox’s look centered on the dress, framed by a long black leather trench coat and silver pyramid-shaped earrings. Similarly to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Mugler

The haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the latest in a string of big-name fashion industry deaths. France's Foundation for Haute Couture and Fashion said Mugler revolutionised the history of the industry, "combining creativity, savoir-faire and impertinence with gusto".  er/cb
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#American#French#Sciences Po University
Life and Style Weekly

Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Philipp Plein Copies Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Keepall Bag

Philipp Plein loves the spotlight, and loves anything big, bold, and eye-catching, and for his Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the designer spared no color. The collection was filled with plenty of new graphics, as the collection was titled "LIL MONSTERS," Plein introduced us to new fantasy characters named "LILBOO, LILDIABLO, LILGOZILLA, LILSHARK, and LILSKULL."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Paris Fashion Week: Louis Vuitton shows Virgil Abloh's last collection

This week, designers and brands including Louis Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Uniforme have been displaying their autumn/winter menswear collections at Paris Fashion Week. On Thursday, Louis Vuitton dedicated its tear-stained catwalk show to the late Virgil Abloh's last collection. Abloh, who was the artistic director for the French fashion house,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Byrdie

6 Ways Virgil Abloh Changed Fashion Forever

Today, Louis Vuitton presented its Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week. It was Virgil Abloh’s last collection ever for the luxury brand, and his unique artistic touch was palpably felt all throughout the show. Similar to previous Louis Vuitton debuts, the new collection live-stream presented as an artistic performance. It featured choreography, a diverse selection of models, and, of course, Abloh’s cutting-edge designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Remembering Virgil Abloh’s Best Moments at Louis Vuitton

Though Virgil Abloh held his role as artistic director of menswear at. for almost four years, it often felt as though he was only just getting started. His was a total reimagining of the brand, which transformed every aspect of its visual identity – from its stores, to its ad campaigns, to its casting, and even the celebrities who became affiliated with it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Manfred Thierry Mugler, French Fashion Designer, Dies at 73

Manfred Thierry Mugler, a French fashion designer whose work was worn by some of the most prominent figures in entertainment, died on Sunday. He was 73 years old. Mugler’s death was confirmed through a post on his official Instagram. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler,” reads the post. The same message is also written in French. “May his soul Rest In Peace.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manfred Thierry Mugler (@manfredthierrymugler) Mugler was born in Strasbourg, France on Dec. 21, 1948. After training in interior design at the Strasbourgh School of Decorative Arts,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Aerogram Collection by Virgil Abloh

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented Aerogram men’s leather goods collection that merges the heritage of travel with modernity, and brings pieces that epitomize craftsmanship and nomadism. The collection explores everyday elegance with sharp lines and modern detailing. Launched last year, Louis Vuitton’s Aerogram collection was inspired by the aerogram, a folded sheet of paper that acts as both a letter and a stamped envelope. This year’s collection brings three new colours, as well as a new model The Messenger Voyage. Fashion photographer Thurstan Redding captured the campaign featuring top models Fernando Cabral, Kohei Takabatake, Leon Dame, and Valentin Caron. In charge of styling was Helena Tejedor, with creative direction from Lucie Matussiere, and movement direction by Eric Christison. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, and makeup artist Christine Corbel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Laredo Morning Times

Tyler, the Creator Provides Soundtrack for Virgil Abloh’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Tyler, the Creator provided the music for late designer Virgil Abloh’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Collection during Paris Fashion Week. While the Louis Vuitton fashion show took place earlier this week, the rapper posted behind-the-scenes photos and video from the event on social media Sunday, with Tyler acknowledging conductor Gustavo Dudamel — who led the Chineke! Orchestra — as well as arranger Arthur Verocai and musical director Benji B for the 20-minute presentation, which doubled as a tribute to Abloh, who died in Nov. 2021 at the age of 41.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Times Daily

Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Louis Vuitton pulled out the stops Thursday to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American creative director who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy