An open-world Harry Potter RPG is in development. Read on to learn everything you'll need to know. A huge, ambitious, open-world AAA Harry Potter game is currently in development over at Avalanche Software (not Avalanche Studios who make the Just Cause games) and has been for some time. We haven't heard much about the game since its formal announcement in 2020 and gameplay leak in 2018, but new information has recently been leaked. In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy.

