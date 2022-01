In a world where consumers expect everything on demand, the popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) has surged for its instant spending power. In fact, BNPL is expected to account for 4.5% of all eCommerce payments in the United States by 2024. Fraudsters naturally gravitate toward markets that show notable growth patterns, however, and as more consumers implement BNPL solutions into their buying habits, security risks become more apparent.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO