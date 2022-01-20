ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADNOC CEO Visits Injured Workers

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Jaber visited workers who were injured. ADNOC’s chief executive officer Ahmed Al Jaber has visited workers who were injured during an incident at the company’s Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi, ADNOC has revealed in a post on social media site Twitter. “H.E. Dr Sultan Al...

www.rigzone.com

rigzone.com

ADNOC Comments on Fire

ADNOC confirmed that three colleagues had died in the incident. ADNOC has confirmed that at approximately 10am on Monday morning, an incident occurred at its Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire. The company said emergency response teams, including civil defense, fire and...
ACCIDENTS
