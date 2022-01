Logitech for Creators has announced a new light that streamers can use to help their gaming experience. The Litra Glow with TrueSoft Technology is designed to solve common challenges that are faced while recording or streaming. These can include quality of light, harsh shadows and eye fatigue. The Litra Glow offers soft and flattering lighting for a professional look along with cinematic color accuracy for all skin tones. It is safe for all-day streaming and includes adjustable brightness and color temperature. The Litra Glow comes with an innovative monitor mount to make sure its accessible and easy to use. It is available now from Logitech’s website or major retailers for $59.99. You can read the full details below.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO